PNW cyclist in the Tour de France Femmes: Today So Far

MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATED: Seattle Fire ‘scenes of violence’ response on California SW, quickly closed
10:04 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to the 5600 block of California SW for what the dispatcher has described as someone reported to have been “stabbed in the back with scissors.” Updates to come. 10:14 PM: The SFD response was downsized...
Seaplane forced to abort takeoff in bustling Lake Union
A seaplane was forced to abort takeoff in order to avoid colliding with a boat after many people gathered on Lake Union to beat the heat. No one was hurt, and the seaplane did manage to take off after a Seattle Police Harbor patrol boat helped clear a path. Until...
The Stranger
Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”
What purpose is Jon Talton’s Seattle Times commentary “Goodbye to Starbucks at Westlake Park and so much more” supposed to serve? He trots out the biggest hits of the Seattle Is Dying movement: too much crime, too many radicals on the city council, and not enough compassion for the police, whose commitment to the public is made of the same stuff as gold or the armor of knights. All of these grievances, according to Talton, now fill the “empty space” in the heart of Westlake Park.
KUOW
'Always get the dog’s name!'
“Always get the dog’s name” is near the top of the list. I violated the prime dog directive (LOL) during a rushed person-on-the-street interview (actually a person-in-the-light-rail-station interview) last week for the heat wave story I did for KUOW and NPR. Mea culpa. But!. I was able to...
Seattle police recruits share what they’ve learned from new ‘Before the Badge’ training
SEATTLE — For the first time, we’re hearing from Seattle police recruits about new training they’ve completed with the goal of improving officers’ interactions with the community. KIRO 7′s Linzi Sheldon first reported on SPD’s “Before the Badge” program in May. From...
pugetsound.media
Spike O’Neill Replaces Jack Stine on KIRO Nights
Just wanted to let you know – announced on air today on the Gee & Ursula show, with Spike O’Neill in for Gee Scott – Seattle radio veteran Spike O’Neill (formerly with the Bob Rivers Show) will be the new, full time host of KIRO Nights from 7 to 10 PM replacing the outgoing Jack Stine (background: Jack chose to leave, he wasn’t cancelled.)
boatlyfe.com
Fishing in Seattle Guide: Salmon Fishing Tips
Fishing in Seattle is a pastime enjoyed by countless anglers, and salmon fishing Washington’s waters is known worldwide for the excitement, dramatic scenery, and of course the awesome dinners following a successful day on the water. While salmon fishing in Seattle clearly gets the limelight, there are also several...
Woman Shot at Home in Des Moines, WA
Des Moines, WA: At approximately 9:58 p.m. Friday, July 29, Seatac Police officers and medical responded to 13th Avenue and South 20th in Des Moines for a shooting of a woman. The shooter had left in a silver SUV. While units responded, an update was reported that the shooter had...
Autoblog
Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock
SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
'Everything happened so quickly': Father recounts Seattle gun battle that left his son wounded
SEATTLE — What started as a trip to the Pacific Science Center in January 2020 turned into a family's worst nightmare. Coby Clifton told a jury on Friday his family and some friends were walking to catch a ferry to return home when a gun battle between two groups began.
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, July 29, 2022
Dr. John Lynch, Medical Director, Infectious Diseases, Harborview Medical Center says:. “I am very pro-booster. I think that if you're eligible for boosters in any way, shape, or form – you should definitely get them. For those who are eligible for that second booster, absolutely get it on board.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. LIVE MUSIC. Downtown Summer Sounds Like Add to a...
The Fourth Purdy Bridge: A Design for the Ages
The first bridge over Henderson Bay between Purdy and the Wauna sandspit was built in 1892. Seemingly star-crossed almost from the outset, the structure required frequent repairs and had to be ...
publicola.com
Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents
It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
Price tag ‘Well Into the Millions’ to Repair Western Washington Ferry Boat
The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers, sustained heavy damage Thursday morning...
MyNorthwest.com
All Over The Map: Submarine, fighter planes and Marines attacked what’s now Magnuson Park
It was 70 years ago this week when a sleepy neighborhood along Lake Washington in Seattle became ground zero for a show-stopping Cold War military exercise. August 3, 1952 was a Sunday. An elementary schooler named William Gaeth was living in View Ridge on 51st Avenue, right above the old Sand Point Naval Air Station that’s now Magnuson Park. All over the city, Seafair was underway for just the third time as Seattle’s annual summer festival.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A charming houseboat in Seattle can be yours for $2.48M
This house is shore-ly cool. An floating home in Seattle has hit the market for $2.48 million. Made up of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this effortlessly cool houseboat is located in upscale Mallard Cove — just across Lake Union from the actual house in “Sleepless in Seattle.”
The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
MyNorthwest.com
Ferry crashes into docks at Fauntleroy Terminal, damaging itself and several cars
A ferry crashed into the Fauntleroy Terminal docks this morning, causing serious damage to the ferry and two cars and likely impacting the ferry schedule. Steve Allen, a KIRO Newsradio engineer, was aboard the ferry when it crashed and described the incident, saying afterward he was “a little shaken up.”
