ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

PNW cyclist in the Tour de France Femmes: Today So Far

By Dyer Oxley
KUOW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kuow.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”

What purpose is Jon Talton’s Seattle Times commentary “Goodbye to Starbucks at Westlake Park and so much more” supposed to serve? He trots out the biggest hits of the Seattle Is Dying movement: too much crime, too many radicals on the city council, and not enough compassion for the police, whose commitment to the public is made of the same stuff as gold or the armor of knights. All of these grievances, according to Talton, now fill the “empty space” in the heart of Westlake Park.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KUOW

'Always get the dog’s name!'

“Always get the dog’s name” is near the top of the list. I violated the prime dog directive (LOL) during a rushed person-on-the-street interview (actually a person-in-the-light-rail-station interview) last week for the heat wave story I did for KUOW and NPR. Mea culpa. But!. I was able to...
SEATTLE, WA
pugetsound.media

Spike O’Neill Replaces Jack Stine on KIRO Nights

Just wanted to let you know – announced on air today on the Gee & Ursula show, with Spike O’Neill in for Gee Scott – Seattle radio veteran Spike O’Neill (formerly with the Bob Rivers Show) will be the new, full time host of KIRO Nights from 7 to 10 PM replacing the outgoing Jack Stine (background: Jack chose to leave, he wasn’t cancelled.)
SEATTLE, WA
boatlyfe.com

Fishing in Seattle Guide: Salmon Fishing Tips

Fishing in Seattle is a pastime enjoyed by countless anglers, and salmon fishing Washington’s waters is known worldwide for the excitement, dramatic scenery, and of course the awesome dinners following a successful day on the water. While salmon fishing in Seattle clearly gets the limelight, there are also several...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
Key News Network

Woman Shot at Home in Des Moines, WA

Des Moines, WA: At approximately 9:58 p.m. Friday, July 29, Seatac Police officers and medical responded to 13th Avenue and South 20th in Des Moines for a shooting of a woman. The shooter had left in a silver SUV. While units responded, an update was reported that the shooter had...
DES MOINES, WA
Autoblog

Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock

SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, July 29, 2022

Dr. John Lynch, Medical Director, Infectious Diseases, Harborview Medical Center says:. “I am very pro-booster. I think that if you're eligible for boosters in any way, shape, or form – you should definitely get them. For those who are eligible for that second booster, absolutely get it on board.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnw#Tour De France#Cyclist#Violent Crime#The Tour De France Femmes#Spd#Fbi#Kuow#The Seattle Times#Community Passageways
publicola.com

Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents

It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Submarine, fighter planes and Marines attacked what’s now Magnuson Park

It was 70 years ago this week when a sleepy neighborhood along Lake Washington in Seattle became ground zero for a show-stopping Cold War military exercise. August 3, 1952 was a Sunday. An elementary schooler named William Gaeth was living in View Ridge on 51st Avenue, right above the old Sand Point Naval Air Station that’s now Magnuson Park. All over the city, Seafair was underway for just the third time as Seattle’s annual summer festival.
SEATTLE, WA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A charming houseboat in Seattle can be yours for $2.48M

This house is shore-ly cool. An floating home in Seattle has hit the market for $2.48 million. Made up of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this effortlessly cool houseboat is located in upscale Mallard Cove — just across Lake Union from the actual house in “Sleepless in Seattle.”
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ferry crashes into docks at Fauntleroy Terminal, damaging itself and several cars

A ferry crashed into the Fauntleroy Terminal docks this morning, causing serious damage to the ferry and two cars and likely impacting the ferry schedule. Steve Allen, a KIRO Newsradio engineer, was aboard the ferry when it crashed and described the incident, saying afterward he was “a little shaken up.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy