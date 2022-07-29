www.philadelphiaeagles.com
Related
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler passes physical, returns to practice
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler passed his physical and returned to practice Monday. He missed four days of training
11 NBA championships are not where Bill Russell’s legacy starts. A tribute to an epic life | Opinion
William Felton Russell made his living in a profession that judges success by an unequivocal bottom line: Winning. How much of that did you do?
Kirk Ferentz firmly among 247Sports’ top 25 coaches for 2022 season
Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz has proven to be the model of consistency for programs across the country and his ability to constantly get everything out of his players is recognized. In 247Sports’ rankings of the top 25 coaches entering the 2022 college football season, Ferentz finds himself firmly planted in the list at No. 14. One rather precarious decision of this list is that Ferentz is just one slot above Iowa State’s Matt Campbell although Campbell has yet to notch even one win against Iowa. Ferentz is one year away from his 25th season with the Hawkeyes and is...
Comments / 0