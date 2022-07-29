Neighboring States, FEMA Aid Search, Rescue Efforts In Flooded Eastern Kentucky Communities

www.wvpublic.org
Days After Injunction Blocks Safety Regulations, Racehorse Collapses
A racehorse collapsed and was euthanized during a race Wednesday at a track in the Northern Panhandle. This is the first reported death after an injunction stopped officials from enforcing safety regulations in West Virginia’s thoroughbred racing industry earlier this week. A summary of the race at Mountaineer Casino,...
Senate Endorses Property Tax Cut; Justice Plan Stalls
Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement late Friday night after the West Virginia Senate declined to take up his proposal to permanently reduce the personal income tax by 10 percent:. “I continue to believe with all in me that West Virginia can be like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee –...
State Treasurer Restricts 5 Banks Over Fossil Fuel Stance
West Virginia’s Treasurer has placed five financial institutions on a list that bars them from state banking contracts. BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are now on the state’s restricted financial institutions list. Treasurer Riley Moore’s office has determined that the companies are...
Hammer Dulcimer Origins And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, traditional music fans are probably familiar with the mountain or lap dulcimer, but there is also the hammer dulcimer – a bigger, stationary instrument that’s a relative of a Ukrainian instrument called the tsymbaly. Inside Appalachia Folkways reporter Clara Haizlett brings a story about how the two are connected.
