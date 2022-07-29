Baker leads the men, Greenberg paces the women after first round of Greater Rockford Golf Classic

www.wifr.com
Related
WIFR
Local golfers rebound for final round of Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Classic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After three days of competition and three different golf courses, the Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Classic is in the books. Both winners had ties to Boylan as women’s champion Ella Greenberg will be a senior this fall and men’s champion T.J. Baker won a state title for the Titans.
Illinois Football: Illini first in on future superstar Wisconsin linebacker
The Illinois football team is focusing on the future with one of their latest scholarship offers. The state of Wisconsin hasn’t been the nicest to the Illini over the years when it comes to recruiting. We tend to not get a ton of talent from this area, but Bret Bielema has been trying to buck that trend.
Community donates after baseball team’s gear is stolen
Thirty players with the Rockford Rivets from Rockford, Illinois had all their gear stolen, including cleats, gloves, helmets and more, a Facebook post read.
WIFR
Rockford Icehogs welcomes new building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Employees at the Rockford Icehogs got a new space to work at, as the team welcomed a brand new commercial office building on Friday. Icehogs executives, Mayor Tom McNamara and the mascot Hammy Hog were all present at the ribbon cutting ceremony. The building is over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
Rockford Peaches Night kicks off Four Fridays in the 14th Ward
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens crowd Lino’s outdoor dining area to enjoy food, drinks and support the International Women’s Baseball Center Friday evening for the first of Four Fridays in the 14th Ward. “It’s a great cause. I think it’s going to elevate tourism in Rockford. I hope...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis opening mathcup set
The 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament is chock full of good teams and the first day matchups were announced on Friday afternoon. Your Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will take on the Dayton Flyers at 1:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 23 in the Bahamas airing live on ESPN or ESPN2.
Rockford throws ‘Back to School’ fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford families started to get ready to head back to school on Saturday. It was a part of “7/30 Day.” The event’s goal was to get kids excited to start learning again. There were a variety of vendors, crafts, a DJ, a scavenger hunt and even a bouncy house. Children got […]
WIFR
Farming community honors on of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline farming community comes together Saturday to mourn the life of Shirland farmer, 53-year-old Mark Austin. Dozens of tractors, trucks and trailers all came together to give Mark a one of a kind funeral procession. A Hononegah High School grad in 88′, Mark owned and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Rockford teens give 100% effort at BBQ fundraiser
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Something wholesome is cooking up on Rockford’s west side, and its all for a good cause. A delicious showcase of skills, determination and business savvy kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31at the 100 Strong Safe House, 4111 Auburn St., Rockford. The fundraiser is...
WIFR
Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to help the community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new family-owned delivery service is coming to town, one Rockford couple decides to take their dream and make it a reality. With more people staying at home during the pandemic, Janene and Lynn Stephenson decided to start Stephenson Courier Services, hiring private contractors to deliver anything from food, good or even people for medical appointments.
WIFR
TNT Funnel Cakes to open in former downtown Rockford Subway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new store for people with sweet tooth has plans to open in downtown Rockford in early September. TNT Funnel Cakes will replace the now-closed Subway in the 200 block of W. State Street. A married couple native to the south side of Rockford tells 23 News that it’s a blessing and they’re proud to contribute to the growth of downtown Rockford.
96.7 The Eagle Welcomes Bret Michaels to Rivets Stadium, Sept 17th!
Fresh off of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and his band Poison...Bret Michaels is COMING TO ROCKFORD!. Saturday September 17th the party is at Rivet's Stadium. Bret Michaels Band along with special guests, 7th Heaven, and Tommy DeCarlo the voice of Boston!. Tickets on sale Monday, August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
WIFR
Decent Sunday on tap before storm chances at heat builds for next week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We hope you were able to enjoy the conditions today because it’ll be pretty much how Sunday acts, too. One more night of free A/C before those air conditioners will be needed for an extended stretch as we look to heat up. Sunday calls for...
captimes.com
Cheese company Emmi Roth breaks ground on new plant in Stoughton
Emmi Roth, a Swiss-owned dairy company with facilities in Monroe, Platteville and Seymour, is riding a wave of specialty cheese to a new 134,000-square-foot facility in Stoughton. Stoughton, about 20 miles south of Madison, will house the company’s Wisconsin headquarters. The facility will largely be dedicated to “conversion” — taking...
fortatkinsononline.com
Bait Box on the Rock reopens, new location
Bait Box on the Rock, a company offering fishing and water recreational services, has relocated and will be reopening in August, according to information supplied by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as Rock River Bail Box, the company moved within Fort Atkinson from its east side...
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
97zokonline.com
There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois
Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: MABAS Box 11 For A Structure Fire In Machesney Park
It happened around 6:30 am in the 1000 block of Bunting. A MABAS Box 11 was toned out. Several area fire departments responded to assist. The fire is now under control. No other information at this time. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our website first!
bhhschicago.com
90 W George Avenue
Easily maintain this quaint ranch home with 3 bedrooms all on the main floor. Large kitchen that leads out to the nice size 3/4 fenced backyard with plenty of room for a nice garden. Heated garage. Easy to maintain. It's a nice small town close to Rt. 38, I-88, DeKalb - NIU, Sycamore, and so much more.
Comments / 0