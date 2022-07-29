Application Deadline Approaches for Practical Nursing Programs at Three Rivers College

www.waynecojournalbanner.com
KFVS12
Entrepreneurs wanted for small business opportunity in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization is providing some teenagers with the opportunity to bring their small business to life. Old Town Cape in Cape Girardeau is offering Youth Entrepreneurship grants to three lucky people who will get their very own booth at the Cape Riverfront Market in September.
KFVS12
Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The event will feature speakers, presentations, films,...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service
A retirement celebration was held Friday at the Obion County Courthouse, for Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. Family, work associates, and friends gathered to congratulate Ms. Rice for her 51 years of service in the office. During the meet and greet event, Ms. Rice told Thunderbolt News how she became...
mayfield-messenger.com
Mayor clarifies financial donation funds
“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
KFVS12
Former Sikeston basketball player hosts camp to give back to hometown
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fred Thatch, Jr. was the first player in Sikeston history to reach 2,000 points. He still holds Bulldogs records in nearly every other statistical category as well. Now a Division I player at Saint Louis University, Thatch, Jr. still has a strong passion for giving...
KFVS12
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man Sunday who recently lost his life too soon. People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman. Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident....
KFVS12
Heartland tattoo shop honors former artist
Sharon Anderson, with the Cape Girardeau Public Library, recommends "The One and Only Ivan," "Hurt Go Happy," "West with Giraffes" for August. Amy McDonald, Executive Director of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation previews the Stuff the Bus campaign to be held on Aug. 6. Poplar Bluff food pantry sees...
kbsi23.com
Capaha Park Dredging Project Update
CAPE GIRARDEAU, M.O. (KBSI) – Capaha Hall Park is undergoing renovation in Cape Girardeau with the pond and the surrounding sidewalk going through construction. The dredging project will remove the bad materials or waste from the pond and take out any trash in an effort to clean the bottom of it.
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
KFVS12
Cat returned to family in Cape Girardeau
New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. A man from Charleston, Mo. has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in East Prairie.
KFVS12
Abandoned houses causing safety concerns for neighbors
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In June, city officials told us they were determined to tackle abandoned buildings and houses around Cape Girardeau. Since then, one neighborhood with three condemned homes has gotten even more concerned about their safety. Katie Reavis moved onto North Henderson Street 14 years ago, in...
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason, South Fulton and Obion County Central Football Scrimmage
Obion County Central hosted a three-way scrimmage Friday night with Gleason and South Fulton. A big crowd was on hand at Rebel Field to watch the first football action of the season.
Kait 8
City urges caution over sinkhole
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) – Officials in one Mississippi County community are urging caution over a recently discovered sinkhole. According to the city of Gosnell, the sinkhole was at the intersection of Lake and Moody Street. Mayor Teresa Walker said while the hole is small, it is deep, adding they...
KFVS12
Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials.
krcu.org
Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel
A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
KFVS12
Car and truck show in Scott City
Car and truck enthusiasts were out today checking out displays put on by the Scott City Historical Society. A Heartland business is celebrating their 60th anniversary this weekend.
kbsi23.com
Community comes out to remember Johnny T
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Sunday, people came out to remember someone that many called a pillar in the community. From local businesses to family and friends, the community came out to remember John Thurman (Johnny T). No rain was going to stop family, friends, and supporters from coming...
KFVS12
Mother, son die in two-vehicle crash in Dexter
Broadway closure for utility work on Thursday, August 4th. A Heartland organization wants to help some local teenagers bring their small business to life. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky.
KFVS12
Criminal investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
A deadly shooting in East Prairie is under investigation. Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo. A homicide investigation is underway in East Prairie, Mo. Dr. Joel Rhodes gives a preview of the Midwest Conference of the Unknown, which begins Friday, Aug. 5.
