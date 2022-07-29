Firefighters Respond to Motorcycle Fire in Front Yard

A pedestrian from Stockton was hit and killed by an SUV on a Highway 101 offramp in Mendocino County. Early Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Robert Jay Watson was walking north at the West Road offramp from the southbound side of the highway when he was struck by an SUV. The collision threw Watson down an embankment. The driver stopped and called 911 but Watson died at the scene. The driver isn’t suspected of intoxication. CHP did note that Watson was wearing dark clothing.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO