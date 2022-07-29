Firefighters Respond to Motorcycle Fire in Front Yard

www.turlockcitynews.com
One person found dead in ‘suspicious’ car fire
Crews responded to a "suspicious" car fire in San Jose on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).
Motorcyclist dies during CHP chase in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the California Highway Patrol in Lodi late Saturday night, officials say. Around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, CHP officers say they noticed a 31-year-old man driving a 2021 Harley Davidson...
turlockcitynews.com
Firefighters Respond to Second Large Fire at Old Jura’s Pizza Parlor Location
At about 11:44 pm Monday night, the Turlock Fire Department, Modesto Fire Department, Turlock Police Department, Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported commercial working structure fire at one of the old Jura’s Pizza Parlor locations, 309 North Center Street, Turlock. When...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
turlockcitynews.com
Transient Lights Shopping Cart on Fire
At about 11:57 pm Sunday night, the Turlock Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire at El Pollo Loco, 2900 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a shopping cart and some other debris on fire in the roadway in front of the bus stop next to the business.
Merced fire chief’s Oak Fire battle is where he grew up
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire chief from Merced is battling the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park in the same place he grew up. Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker has roots in Mariposa as his late grandmother has a property that can oversee the entire mountainside. At the top of Allred Road is 1,100 […]
Metro Fire performs a series of rescues along the American River
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire conducted two water rescues on the American River over two days, in which one person died. When two rafters along the American River near the San Juan Rapids became distressed another person, not wearing a life jacket attempted to the save the two rafters, according to Metro Fire. […]
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted following assault, tire theft in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is currently on the run following an assault and robbery that took place Saturday evening in Merced. According to Merced Police, a man, who has yet to be identified, assaulted an employee at Nacho’s Tire Shop just after 6 p.m. and stole both a tire and rim, which is said to be worth about $190.
Modesto mall dirt bikers identified and one arrested
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department share that they have identified the two dirt bike riders and arrested one who rode through a Modesto mall on Tuesday. David Hickman, 23, of Modesto and Derion Chavis, 20, of Manteca were identified in the malls security footage as the two riders after the police department […]
KCRA.com
3 injured in Amazon truck crash in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue an Amazon truck driver involved in a crash in Lodi, authorities said. Two people are in the hospital with critical injuries, and a third went to the hospital with delayed injuries. The crash happened around 3:30...
Oak Fire: Dozens of families return to see their homes destroyed
As the devastating Oak Fire continues to burn in Mariposa County, residents are bracing themselves to return home or what is left of it.
ksro.com
Pedestrian Killed After Getting Hit on Highway 101 Offramp in Mendocino County
A pedestrian from Stockton was hit and killed by an SUV on a Highway 101 offramp in Mendocino County. Early Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Robert Jay Watson was walking north at the West Road offramp from the southbound side of the highway when he was struck by an SUV. The collision threw Watson down an embankment. The driver stopped and called 911 but Watson died at the scene. The driver isn’t suspected of intoxication. CHP did note that Watson was wearing dark clothing.
Man dies after Friday morning shooting near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died after being shot Friday morning east of the Stockton city limits, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The deadly shooting was reported around 10 a.m. Friday on Gillis Road north of Farmington Road, sheriff's office officials said. The investigation into the homicide shut down Gillis Road in both directions through a sparsely populated agricultural area of San Joaquin County.
turlockcitynews.com
Woman Stabbed While Cleaning Her Garage
At about 2:04 pm Friday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault that had just occurred at a residence in the 1500 block of Joett Drive, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a woman in her...
turlockcitynews.com
Vehicle Stolen and Involved in Pursuit Hours Later
At about 1:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto theft that had just occurred in the 3100 block of Taft Court, Turlock. The vehicle’s description and license plate were put out over the radio and several officers already in the area immediately started searching for it, however, were originally unable to locate it.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Glen Avenue [Merced, CA]
One Dead and One Injured after Motorcycle Crash on Glen Avenue. The incident happened on July 16th, at around 6:36 p.m., along the 1100 block of E. South Bear Creek Drive and Glen Avenue. According to reports, a motorcycle carrying two men collided with a parked vehicle. The events leading...
mymotherlode.com
Mariposa Sheriff Warns Of Devastation Caused By Oak Fire
Mariposa, CA — Leaders of the Oak Fire response are beginning to transition from the fire suppression efforts to clean-up. There has been minimal growth of the fire over recent days. Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese says the entire community needs to unite during the next phase. At a town...
3 people hospitalized after a traffic collision in Lodi (Lodi, CA)
3 people hospitalized after a traffic collision in Lodi (Lodi, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, three people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Lodi. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 3:30 p.m. near Harney Lane, just east of Lower Sacramento Road [...]
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Pet Store Robbery
At about 3:48 pm Wednesday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported robbery that had just occurred at Pet Supplies Plus, 2840 Countryside Drive, Turlock, after a man had used his body to push through an employee while exiting the store with unpaid merchandise. The man, later...
Crews respond to brush fire in Livermore
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Friday afternoon in Livermore, Alameda County Fire tweeted. The fire is located in the area of 10840 Altamont Pass Road, which also intersects into Carroll Road. As of 6:00 p.m., the fire is approximately 20-25 acres. Fire crews have stopped forward progress. The […]
