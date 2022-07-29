Imprisoned women say male detainees assaulted them after paying to access their cells

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville woman who died in 2020 of COVID-19 filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Chinese government. The lawsuit states Janice Mary Kelly, died in November 2020 from pneumonia and acute hypoxic respiratory failure brought on by a COVID-19 infection. According to her obituary, she went to the old Loretto High School in west Louisville before growing up to teach at the Kentucky School for the Blind and build a family of four children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

