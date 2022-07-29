Imprisoned women say male detainees assaulted them after paying to access their cells

www.kdll.org
Wave 3
Man charged physical abuse of infant
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man has been arrested on multiple charges involving the abuse of a child. Jonathan Fleming, 28, of Jeffersonville, was arrested July 27 by Jeffersonville police. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on two counts of serious bodily injury to someone under 14 and three counts of neglect.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
WLKY.com
Police found disturbing Google searches from Clark County man accused of abusing child
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A man is in Clark County Jail for abusing his newborn baby. Police arrested Jonathan Fleming saying he fractured several bones in 8-week-old Mateo Hayes. Mateo’s mother, Shelby Hayes, says she never suspected her fiancé was hurting their child. “When they told me...
953wiki.com
Madison Woman Behind Bars on Drug Charge
Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. July 28, 2022, @ approximately 11:08 AM Madison Police responded to a report of possible drug activity in the bathroom of Bicentennial Park. A description of the suspect was obtained, and officers located the individual minutes later at Fireman's Park. The suspect was...
Wave 3
Triple-digit homicides for a third straight year brings warning from grieving mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third straight year, Louisville Metro has suffered more than 100 homicides. So far this year, people are being killed at a rate of one every 50 hours. “It’s sad,” Candy Linear said. “It’s very sad because it’s not ending and people are still dying.”...
wbiw.com
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer reviews new criminal laws that took effect in Indiana
INDIANA – During the 2022 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly took action on a wide variety of issues, passing several new criminal laws dealing with everything from charitable bail to permitless handgun carrying. Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares a look at new criminal laws that will affect...
Clarksville Starbucks workers become chain’s first in Indiana to unionize
The staff is the second at a Louisville-area Starbucks to unionize. In May, employees at an East End location voted in favor of a union.
wdrb.com
Jury delivers verdict against Louisville SWAT officers who claim city owes them millions in back pay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-member jury delivered a verdict Friday afternoon against officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's SWAT team who were seeking millions of dollars of back pay for "on-call" time dating back to 2002. The verdict came down in Jefferson Circuit Court after about four hours...
WLKY.com
Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.
wdrb.com
Louisville family sues Chinese government over woman's 2020 death from COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville woman who died in 2020 of COVID-19 filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Chinese government. The lawsuit states Janice Mary Kelly, died in November 2020 from pneumonia and acute hypoxic respiratory failure brought on by a COVID-19 infection. According to her obituary, she went to the old Loretto High School in west Louisville before growing up to teach at the Kentucky School for the Blind and build a family of four children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Wave 3
Jury rules SWAT team members fully compensated by Louisville Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday a Louisville jury unanimously found that the SWAT team members were fully and fairly compensated for their work following a lawsuit filed in court in 2016. The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #614 were...
WLKY.com
Scott County sheriffs bust drug dealer
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana sheriff says it was an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of a local drug dealer. A Scott County sheriff's deputy arrested Christopher Helton during a traffic stop in Austin, Indiana, after they found meth inside the vehicle. On Thursday, they...
Postal Inspection Office investigating after mail carrier robbed at knifepoint Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Investigation Service and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a man robbed a postal worker at knife point Friday. A USPS spokesperson said around 2:50 p.m. Friday the postal letter carrier was delivering mail across the street from Slugger Field...
westkentuckystar.com
Four arrested during drug trafficking bust
Four people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized following a two day drug investigation in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the investigation begin after detectives received complaints of alleged drug trafficking taking place at an apartment on North 34th Street. During the investigation detectives...
wdrb.com
Louisville once again in red status for COVID-19
Local health officials say the latest spike is being fueled by the very contagious BA-5 subvariant. The latest COVID-19 community level map released by the state Friday has Jefferson County and most other Kentucky counties in the highest category for coronavirus cases and hospitalizations under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.
WLKY.com
Louisville doctors urge people to mask up again as COVID-19 levels rise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With all Kentucky counties in either themedium or high levels for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations ticking up, Louisville doctors are urging people to mask up again. UofL Health says they have 61 patients with COVID-19 now across all their hospitals, adding five in the last week.
WLKY.com
Downtown Louisville business break-in is caught on tape; LMPD try to identify suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early morning break-in at a downtown Louisville business is caught on camera. Just before four Saturday morning, the suspect threw a rock through the front door of a Goodwood Brewing on East Main. Goodwood provided video to WLKY and here you can see the suspect ripping the cash drawer from the bar.
wvih.com
USPS Worker Robbed In Louisville
A USPS worker was robbed near the Louisville Slugger Field Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, responded to a call of a USPS worker who had been robbed and his keys were taken by an unknown man that left the scene in a car. The investigation is...
Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
