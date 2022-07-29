ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Imprisoned women say male detainees assaulted them after paying to access their cells

By John Boyle
kdll.org
 2 days ago
www.kdll.org

Wave 3

Man charged physical abuse of infant

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man has been arrested on multiple charges involving the abuse of a child. Jonathan Fleming, 28, of Jeffersonville, was arrested July 27 by Jeffersonville police. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on two counts of serious bodily injury to someone under 14 and three counts of neglect.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Deputies searching for missing Indiana man

JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Woman Behind Bars on Drug Charge

Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. July 28, 2022, @ approximately 11:08 AM Madison Police responded to a report of possible drug activity in the bathroom of Bicentennial Park. A description of the suspect was obtained, and officers located the individual minutes later at Fireman's Park. The suspect was...
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville family sues Chinese government over woman's 2020 death from COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville woman who died in 2020 of COVID-19 filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Chinese government. The lawsuit states Janice Mary Kelly, died in November 2020 from pneumonia and acute hypoxic respiratory failure brought on by a COVID-19 infection. According to her obituary, she went to the old Loretto High School in west Louisville before growing up to teach at the Kentucky School for the Blind and build a family of four children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jury rules SWAT team members fully compensated by Louisville Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday a Louisville jury unanimously found that the SWAT team members were fully and fairly compensated for their work following a lawsuit filed in court in 2016. The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #614 were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Scott County sheriffs bust drug dealer

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana sheriff says it was an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of a local drug dealer. A Scott County sheriff's deputy arrested Christopher Helton during a traffic stop in Austin, Indiana, after they found meth inside the vehicle. On Thursday, they...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Four arrested during drug trafficking bust

Four people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized following a two day drug investigation in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the investigation begin after detectives received complaints of alleged drug trafficking taking place at an apartment on North 34th Street. During the investigation detectives...
PADUCAH, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville once again in red status for COVID-19

Local health officials say the latest spike is being fueled by the very contagious BA-5 subvariant. The latest COVID-19 community level map released by the state Friday has Jefferson County and most other Kentucky counties in the highest category for coronavirus cases and hospitalizations under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

USPS Worker Robbed In Louisville

A USPS worker was robbed near the Louisville Slugger Field Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, responded to a call of a USPS worker who had been robbed and his keys were taken by an unknown man that left the scene in a car. The investigation is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
LOUISVILLE, KY

