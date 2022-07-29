Preterm birth more likely in women exposed to phthalates during pregnancy, study finds

www.today.com
Pregnant People Who Get COVID-19 Late in Pregnancy Are 7x More Likely to Risk Premature Birth
New research out of Tel Aviv, Israel, suggests something medical experts have feared since the early days of the global COVID-19 pandemic: Contracting the novel coronavirus late in pregnancy can seriously increase your risk of a preterm birth. The study — which tracked the outcomes of the pregnancies of more...
Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds
Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
Good News Network
Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer – Study
Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
People
Pregnant Mandy Moore Says She Will Have Unmedicated Birth Due to Rare Blood Disorder
Mandy Moore revealed that she will have an unmedicated birth when she welcomes her second baby this fall. In a Today Parents interview published on Friday, the This Is Us star, 38, opened up about not being able to receive an epidural during childbirth due to an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).
MedicalXpress
Do fathers affect their partners' susceptibility to preeclampsia during pregnancy?
Preeclampsia—a condition that occurs in pregnancy and is characterized by high blood pressure and signs of kidney damage—can be dangerous for both mother and baby. New research published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica suggests that the characteristics and lifestyle of the fathers do not play a significant role in their partners' susceptibility to preeclampsia.
Gynecologists warn that girls under 15 who experience childbirth can face life-threatening consequences as legislators continue to restrict abortion rights
"Pregnancy can be tough to deal with for a 24 or 34-year-old woman, let alone a 10-year-old child," a board-certified OBGYN told People.
Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed
PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
The 2 warning signs on your toenails that mean you’re at risk of silent killer
LOVE them or hate them, our feet get us from A to B even if some pairs look a little worse for wear. But experts say that you should keep an eye on your tootsies in particular as they could reveal signs of a silent killer. There are two specific...
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
What Most People Say Before They Die, According To Top Palliative Doctor, Simran Malhotra – Exclusive
Death and dying are often challenging both physically and mentally. Here are some lessons we can learn from those who are near the end of life.
If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body
They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
Baby’s arm amputated at 10 days old after he suffered blood clots in the womb
A toddler who survived blood clots in his brain and left arm in the womb which meant the “dead” limb was amputated at 10 days old is celebrating turning one by reaching for the skies on the swings in his local park.Born by emergency caesarean at 37 weeks on 11 July 2021 with a “bruised and blistered” left arm, after the limb was removed a further MRI scan revealed that Zack Reilly had also suffered a stroke before he was born, causing brain damage that could affect his mobility, muscle control and speech as he develops.But the beaming boy...
Jackie Evancho, 22, Reveals She Has Bones of an '80-Year-Old' Due to Anorexia-Caused Osteoporosis
After suffering from an eating disorder for seven years, Jackie Evancho is ready to make a change. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the singer, 22, opens up about her battle with anorexia and how she's working to get healthy. While she's struggled with disordered eating since she was a...
You're at 'dramatically higher' risk of ending up in the ICU from COVID-19 if you haven't gotten your latest booster: COVID-19 experts
Officials are encouraging Americans to get caught up on their COVID-19 booster shots as the Omicron BA.5 subvariant surges. Adults over 50 years old with only one booster are four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those with two boosters, officials said. BA.5 is better at evading immunity...
ohmymag.co.uk
Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed
The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
