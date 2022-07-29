ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
turlockcitynews.com

Transient Lights Shopping Cart on Fire

At about 11:57 pm Sunday night, the Turlock Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire at El Pollo Loco, 2900 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a shopping cart and some other debris on fire in the roadway in front of the bus stop next to the business.
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Firefighters Respond to Second Large Fire at Old Jura’s Pizza Parlor Location

At about 11:44 pm Monday night, the Turlock Fire Department, Modesto Fire Department, Turlock Police Department, Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported commercial working structure fire at one of the old Jura’s Pizza Parlor locations, 309 North Center Street, Turlock. When...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Firefighters Respond to Motorcycle Fire in Front Yard

At about 11:40 pm Saturday night, the Turlock Fire Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire at a residence in the 600 block of West Olive Avenue, Turlock. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fully involved motorcycle in the front yard. Firefighters quickly put the fire out...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Two Responsible for Auto Burglaries in Turlock Arrested in Ripon

At about 9:06 pm Monday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto burglary that had just occurred at Target, 3000 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the victim who told them that two black male adults in a black Mazda SUV with no license plates had just broken the windows to his vehicle and stolen items from inside. The items included an Apple iPad and several identity documents.
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raymond, CA
City
Turlock, CA
City
Hilmar, CA
City
Bradley, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Obituaries
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Pet Store Robbery

At about 3:48 pm Wednesday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported robbery that had just occurred at Pet Supplies Plus, 2840 Countryside Drive, Turlock, after a man had used his body to push through an employee while exiting the store with unpaid merchandise. The man, later...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Vehicle Stolen and Involved in Pursuit Hours Later

At about 1:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto theft that had just occurred in the 3100 block of Taft Court, Turlock. The vehicle’s description and license plate were put out over the radio and several officers already in the area immediately started searching for it, however, were originally unable to locate it.
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Suspicious Person Contact Leads to Felony Warrant Arrests

At about 8:36 pm Tuesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Smoke Depot, 500 Lander Avenue, Turlock, made contact with a suspicious person. The officer identified the man as Robert Mendoza, 40, of Turlock, and had his dispatcher run him. Mendoza returned with two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant...
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Campbell
turlockcitynews.com

Man Wanted on Flight and Weapon Charges After Pursuit

At about 8:56 pm Friday night, a Turlock Police investigator near the intersection of South Orange Street and South Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he attempted to make a traffic stop on it. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Traffic Stop Results in Warrant and Traffic Offense Arrests

At about 11:02 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police investigator near Sunrise Inn, 1350 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The investigator made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants and identified them as Oscar Jasso,...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Woman Wanted on Felony Warrants Arrested After Gas Station Disturbance

At about 7:56 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Arco AMPM, 210 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, the disturbance was already over. One of the involved parties, Angelina Dehaven Jimenez, 24, of Turlock, was contacted...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Traffic Stop Results in Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests

At about 10:18 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Lander Avenue and West Linwood Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants and identified them as...
TURLOCK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy