At about 9:06 pm Monday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto burglary that had just occurred at Target, 3000 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the victim who told them that two black male adults in a black Mazda SUV with no license plates had just broken the windows to his vehicle and stolen items from inside. The items included an Apple iPad and several identity documents.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO