Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?

1049theedge.com
Related
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/1/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 35,371 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 48 additional deaths since the Friday before, July 22nd, 2022. The CDC reports there are now 66 counties at the High Community Level, that up from 58 counties a week ago. An additional 31 counties are at the Medium Level, that’s down from 36 last week. Eight counties are in the Low Community Level, the same number as a week ago. With an increase in coronavirus cases throughout our region, all but one of our area counties are now in the High Community Level, including Richland, Jasper, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, and Wabash. The other area county, White, is on the Medium Level list. All are urged to take needed precautions again COVID-19. Go to www.dph.illinois.gov.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
4 Positive Things That Illinois Actually Excels At
It's no secret that Illinois has its struggles, but what state doesn't?. While Illinois' mess may be more extreme than other states in the nation, I still can't bring myself to completely S@%t on it to everyone who will listen 24/7...I'm just not that kind of person. Do I get frustrated? Sure! Do I hate how much money we pay in taxes? Absolutely! Am I moving out of Illinois soon? NOPE, so I better make the best of it.
fordcountychronicle.com
Conditional licenses issued for 28 more cannabis dispensaries in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — A week after issuing conditional licenses for 149 proposed recreational cannabis dispensaries statewide, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation issued 28 more Friday. Among them were two conditional licenses for proposed dispensaries in the non-metro East Central Illinois region, which includes...
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Illinois Places You Should Never Move to (Video)
Take this dude's video with a GIANT grain of salt...or maybe some salt on the rim of an ice cold, Pabst Blue Ribbon. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, and everyone has a podcast or YouTube Channel, that doesn't make them correct. While some serious work and research went...
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
WIFR
97 Illinois counties at high or medium risk for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The CDC reported Friday that 66 Illinois counties are now listed at the high community level for COVID-19 and 31 counties are rated at the medium community level. With 97 counties now at high or medium level risk for COVID-19, IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said...
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Feeding Illinois says inflation is being felt at food banks
Hunger is a problem in Illinois every summer. When schools are closed, families don’t have school meals to help feed their kids. Record inflation is compounding the issue. Steve Ericson, executive director of Feeding Illinois, the state association for food agencies, told The Center Square that, this summer, inflation is making Illinois’ food scarcity problem even worse.
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
Second body pulled from water in St Louis with dozens trapped after record rains swamp region killing eight in Kentucky
A SECOND body has been pulled from the water in St Louis, where dozens were trapped after record rains swamped the region. Another eight people died in Kentucky as storms and flooding continued to wreak havoc on Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Virginia on Thursday. A flash flood warning was issued...
muddyriversports.com
Opening of Illinois squirrel hunting season is another chance to spend time outside together
QUINCY — Jeff Remington’s 6-year-old son, Noah, noticed the gun case leaning against the cabinet near the garage door and became instantaneously curious. “Is it time to go hunting?” he asked. Not yet, but it was time to get prepped, which is why the Ruger .22 rifle...
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid
Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
northernpublicradio.org
Many factors are driving up the price of farmland in central Illinois
Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 4