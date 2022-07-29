Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird will not return to Broadway, despite a January announcement that it would reopen in June following a winter “hiatus.” According to Showbiz 411′s Roger Friedman, who was first to report the news, the Broadway show’s failure to relaunch after a difficult omicron-impacted winter run is the result of a decision made by former producer Scott Rudin, who still maintains the rights to the show. According to an anonymous source who spoke to Friedman, Rudin “has never gone away,” despite “a long negotiation to turn the production over to other producers.” More...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO