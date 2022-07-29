www.americantheatre.org
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87
Adam Wade, whose resume includes hit songs on the Billboard 100 and appearances in iconic Black films, died at his home in Montclair, New Jersey on Thursday (July 7), according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87 years old. The multi-talented Wade, who made history in 1975 as the first...
Mary Alice, ‘A Different World,’ ‘I’ll Fly Away’ actress, dies in NYC
NEW YORK — Mary Alice, an Emmy Award-winning actress known for her television roles on “A Different World” and “I’ll Fly Away,” died in New York City on Wednesday, according to the New York Police Department. Alice’s age was unclear, as her birth year...
Taurean Blacque Dies: Emmy-Nominated ‘Hill Street Blues’ Actor Was 82
Taurean Blacque, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role as the perennially behatted Detective Neal Washington on NBC’s influential 1980s hit police series Hill Street Blues, died today in Atlanta following a brief illness. He was 82. His death was announced to Deadline by his family. A native...
Amanda Seyfried Says She “Bent Over Backwards” to Audition for ‘Wicked’ Movie Role
Amanda Seyfried is looking back at auditioning for Wicked. In a conversation with Backstage, the actress reflected on auditioning for the role of Glinda in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of the hit musical, while filming the Hulu series The Dropout.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal, Film London and London's Mayor Launch Inclusive Movie Industry Training Partnership'Wicked' Split Into Two Movies as Universal Unveils Release DatesBurning Man, Doggy Defecation and Other Ways 'The Dropout' Might Have Ended “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda...
Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
Stage Adaptation of ‘High Noon’ Headed to Broadway
A stage adaptation of the American Western film High Noon is planning a Broadway run in 2023. Eric Roth, who wrote the screenplays for Forrest Gump, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Dune and more, will write the adaptation. Michael Arden, who last directed revival Once on This Island on Broadway, will helm the production. More from The Hollywood ReporterBilly Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' to Close on Broadway in SeptemberBroadway Advocacy Coalition Sets Date for Inaugural Arts in Action Festival (Exclusive)Unions Take Broadway Show 'Paradise Square' to Court for $350,000 in Unpaid Benefits, Wages The 1952 film is an American Western concentrated on...
Report: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Will Not Return to Broadway Due to Scott Rudin
Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird will not return to Broadway, despite a January announcement that it would reopen in June following a winter “hiatus.” According to Showbiz 411′s Roger Friedman, who was first to report the news, the Broadway show’s failure to relaunch after a difficult omicron-impacted winter run is the result of a decision made by former producer Scott Rudin, who still maintains the rights to the show. According to an anonymous source who spoke to Friedman, Rudin “has never gone away,” despite “a long negotiation to turn the production over to other producers.” More...
