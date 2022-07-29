www.americantheatre.org
Related
ETOnline.com
Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82
Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
BET
Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87
Adam Wade, whose resume includes hit songs on the Billboard 100 and appearances in iconic Black films, died at his home in Montclair, New Jersey on Thursday (July 7), according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87 years old. The multi-talented Wade, who made history in 1975 as the first...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' has died at 89
Nichelle Nichols, known for her role as Nyota Uhura in "Star Trek: The Original Series" has died at the age of 89. Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, announced Nichols' death Sunday in a Facebook post. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away," he wrote. "Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers...
Legendary Actor Ed Asner's Ex-Wife Petitions Judge to Demand CPA Surrender His Will
Legendary actorEd Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, El Dorado, Elf) was involved in over 400 projects over the course of his long career. Asner, most famous for his voice acting role as Carl Fredrickson in Pixar Animation Studios' Up (2009), passed away on August 29, 2021. At the time, theNew York Times commemorated his career with a tribute that read, in part:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
Tony and Emmy winning actress Mary Alice has died at age 85
From Rose Maxson in Fences on Broadway to Lettie Bostic on TV's A Different World, Alice's career encompassed comedy, drama, stage and screen.
Comments / 0