Delving Deeper Into Aviation History: Five Private Collections You Can Visit

The Daily South
Duck Is the Tiny Outer Banks Town You Have to Visit Now
If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it's probably a duck. At least that's what the leaders of the Outer Banks's northernmost community must have been thinking when deciding on a name for their newly incorporated town in 2002. At the time, duck hunting was big time in the bordering Currituck and Albemare Sounds. The abundance of waterfowl in the area gave inspiration for the town's unusual name, and Duck has stuck ever since.
VB Atlantic Park reveals updated look as development moves forward despite delays
Virginia Beach based Venture Realty Group published two images. One shows a view of the complex as it would look if you were looking west from where Pacific Avenue meets 19th Street. The other gives a closer look of the entertainment venue aptly named "The Dome."
City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall
Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.
Jamestown Settlement's Director's Series sheds light on American history
The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation will welcome scholars and public figures to Jamestown Settlement to discuss American history through two installments of its popular Director's Series.
You can camp by the beach at this Virginia state park. But it's not for the faint of heart.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you down to load your backpack with camping gear, throw on some hiking shoes and journey through the wilderness?. If you answered yes, False Cape State Park, located beyond the Sandbridge part of Virginia Beach, should be on your list of adventures to conquer.
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
Rare book by Thomas Jefferson found in library donation box
“We’ve never had an opportunity to acquire an 1829 edition. This publication is essentially a first edition of one of Thomas Jefferson’s little known works.”
Restaurant robot: How a Virginia Beach business is using technology to stay open
Fisher's Neighborhood Kitchen in Virginia Beach is using new technology to help keep its doors open. We'll show you how.
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Related: 15...
Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: July 30, 2022
The kids will be back in school and the summer will be over before you know it. So before that happens, make sure you take advantage of the weekends!
Longtime Restaurateur To Close Riverwalk Restaurant And Expand Water Street Grille in Yorktown
YORK-When the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Mario Buffa, owner of Riverwalk Restaurant and Water Street Grille in Yorktown, thought his days as a restauranteur were over. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam had closed all bars and restaurants for on-site consumption in effort to reduce the spread of covid-19 on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Virginia Air & Space Science Center Announces Leadership Changes
HAMPTON—The Virginia Air & Space Science Center (VASSC) in Hampton will soon undergo several leadership changes. The changes come following the center’s annual Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, July 26 and were first announced on July 27. Joseph Ritchie, president of Ritchie Curbow Construction in Newport News, is stepping down as president of the VASSC board after four years, though he will remain on as a board member. Dr. Jeffery Smith, who is currently the superintendent of Hampton City Schools, was elected by the board to take over the spot vacated by Ritchie’s departure.
Swimming advisories issued for these 2 beaches in Virginia
The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach, 225 River Road and Huntington Park Beach, 361 Hornet Circle.
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
Oregon coast’s Netarts Bay is the perfect environment for harvesting sea salt
Nestled at the edge of the Oregon coast near Tillamook is Netarts Bay, with its stunning bay views along a coastal rainforest. It’s hard to deny the wonder of this spot, something Ben Jacobsen discovered 10 years ago as he tested locations along the Pacific Coast to harvest salt for Jacobsen Salt Co.
Brass Cannon Brewing In Williamsburg To Close After 10 Years
YORK-Just a few months after celebrating a decade in business, one local brewery is closing up shop. Brass Cannon Brewing on Mooretown Road in Greater Williamsburg announced on July 29 that it will cease production beginning on August 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber?...
Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond
Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
In Fact, Portland City Hall Does Maintain Gravel Roads
In your story on Portland’s unpaved roads, you wrote, “Not only will the city not improve them, it won’t even pay to maintain them in their current state of shittiness.” In fact, we do maintain gravel streets in Portland! The Gravel Street Service (GSS) is a cost-effective, short-term solution for residents who have asked us for help improving the condition of the gravel roads they live on. —Hannah Schafer, Portland Bureau of Transportation.
Milwaukie to celebrate dam removal with duck race, free concert
Proceeds to benefit projects of nonprofit groups for parks, North Clackamas watershedsA colorful, rubber-duck race over Kellogg Creek Dam, followed by an evening of upbeat music from BridgeCity Soul, along with food, drink, exotic ice cream and riverfront views at Milwaukie Bay Park — what's not to like? Milwaukie Parks Foundation board members Virginia Pai and Lisa Lashbrook are the coordinators of the race during this year's free Aug. 13 event. This is a fun event, Pai said, because "the concept of rubber ducks racing in itself is cute" and she also likes the fact that everyone enjoys watching the...
