ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delving Deeper Into Aviation History: Five Private Collections You Can Visit

By Jonathan Welsh
Flying Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.flyingmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Duck Is the Tiny Outer Banks Town You Have to Visit Now

If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it's probably a duck. At least that's what the leaders of the Outer Banks's northernmost community must have been thinking when deciding on a name for their newly incorporated town in 2002. At the time, duck hunting was big time in the bordering Currituck and Albemare Sounds. The abundance of waterfowl in the area gave inspiration for the town's unusual name, and Duck has stuck ever since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aviation History#Airplane#Military Aviation#Experimental Aircraft#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Messerschmitt Me 109#Curtiss#Kittyhawk
TechCrunch

Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities

In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Air & Space Science Center Announces Leadership Changes

HAMPTON—The Virginia Air & Space Science Center (VASSC) in Hampton will soon undergo several leadership changes. The changes come following the center’s annual Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, July 26 and were first announced on July 27. Joseph Ritchie, president of Ritchie Curbow Construction in Newport News, is stepping down as president of the VASSC board after four years, though he will remain on as a board member. Dr. Jeffery Smith, who is currently the superintendent of Hampton City Schools, was elected by the board to take over the spot vacated by Ritchie’s departure.
peninsulachronicle.com

Brass Cannon Brewing In Williamsburg To Close After 10 Years

YORK-Just a few months after celebrating a decade in business, one local brewery is closing up shop. Brass Cannon Brewing on Mooretown Road in Greater Williamsburg announced on July 29 that it will cease production beginning on August 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber?...
Eater

Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond

Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
WWEEK

In Fact, Portland City Hall Does Maintain Gravel Roads

In your story on Portland’s unpaved roads, you wrote, “Not only will the city not improve them, it won’t even pay to maintain them in their current state of shittiness.” In fact, we do maintain gravel streets in Portland! The Gravel Street Service (GSS) is a cost-effective, short-term solution for residents who have asked us for help improving the condition of the gravel roads they live on. —Hannah Schafer, Portland Bureau of Transportation.
Portland Tribune

Milwaukie to celebrate dam removal with duck race, free concert

Proceeds to benefit projects of nonprofit groups for parks, North Clackamas watershedsA colorful, rubber-duck race over Kellogg Creek Dam, followed by an evening of upbeat music from BridgeCity Soul, along with food, drink, exotic ice cream and riverfront views at Milwaukie Bay Park — what's not to like? Milwaukie Parks Foundation board members Virginia Pai and Lisa Lashbrook are the coordinators of the race during this year's free Aug. 13 event. This is a fun event, Pai said, because "the concept of rubber ducks racing in itself is cute" and she also likes the fact that everyone enjoys watching the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy