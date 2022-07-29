Meteor Shower Viewing at Washington Park

(Iron County, MO) Several people are recovering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Iron County. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred just after 10 o'clock, three miles north of Annapolis, when a car driven south on Highway 49, by 29 year old Travis C. Wren of Bonne Terre, traveled into the northbound lane. It crashed into an SUV being driven north by 49 year old Christopher G. Storz, of St. Louis. Wren and a female passenger in his car, 37 year old Bobbie J. Ramierez, of Bonne Terre, were both moderately injured and flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. A second passenger in Wren's car, 51 year old Misty D. Hollingsworth, of DeSoto, received minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Storz and his passenger, 48 year old Helen S. Buck, of Annapolis, received minor injuries and were taken to Iron County Medical Center.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO