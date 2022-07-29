Meteor Shower Viewing at Washington Park

www.kfmo.com
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is...
Washington Missourian
Ninja Experience comes to the Washington Town & Country Fair
Joyce Couch has never missed the Washington Town & Country Fair. From watching her siblings show dairy cattle, to showing dairy cattle herself, to serving on the Fair board for nine years to now leading the Fair as board chair, her love for the annual event hasn’t wavered. Every year she said she looks forward to seeing the community come together for a good time.
gladstonedispatch.com
Resident complains about noisy city park
A Farmington resident who lives with her husband and children in the 800 block of Columbia Street appeared before the Farmington City Council at its July 25 regular meeting during a time set aside for visitors to address the councilors. She informed the council that she wanted to discuss two separate but related topics.
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
kfmo.com
Parkland Health Center Named to Top 100
(St. Francois County, MO) Parkland Health Center at Farmington is being named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. The annual list is published by Fortune. Merative, a data, analytics, and technology provider serving the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. Parkland Health Center includes two locations in Missouri, a full service acute care hospital in Farmington as well as a three bed critical access hospital in Bonne Terre. The Center's locations provide quality primary and secondary level inpatient and outpatient services to the people of St. Francois County and surrounding areas in southeastern Missouri. Services across these two facilities include intensive care, obstetrics, oncology, infusion, cardiac cath lab, sleep lab, wound care, and the Huckstep Heart and Lung Center.
mymoinfo.com
Crawford County Man to Ride for Kansas City Outlaws in New PBR Team League
(Kansas City) The sports world is welcoming in a new league as last week the Professional Bull Riders launched the P.B.R. Team Series. Luke Turnbough says it sounds really interesting and very competitive.
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
kfmo.com
Iron County Crash Injures Several
(Iron County, MO) Several people are recovering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Iron County. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred just after 10 o'clock, three miles north of Annapolis, when a car driven south on Highway 49, by 29 year old Travis C. Wren of Bonne Terre, traveled into the northbound lane. It crashed into an SUV being driven north by 49 year old Christopher G. Storz, of St. Louis. Wren and a female passenger in his car, 37 year old Bobbie J. Ramierez, of Bonne Terre, were both moderately injured and flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. A second passenger in Wren's car, 51 year old Misty D. Hollingsworth, of DeSoto, received minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Storz and his passenger, 48 year old Helen S. Buck, of Annapolis, received minor injuries and were taken to Iron County Medical Center.
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Woman Injured in Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 44 year old Vikki I. Young, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car crash in Ste. Genevieve County, Saturday morning just after 9:30. Highway Patrol reports show Young was driving south at 18662, Highway D, when the car ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment, and rolled over. Young was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. She was not wearing a seat belt during the accident.
Missouri bear shooting under investigation
The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating the shooting of a black bear in Washington County.
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: The Ghost Sign at Sutton and Manchester
Letters. I get letters. Well, mostly I get emails and texts but I do occasionally get a letter as well. Recently I heard from my old friend and fellow Maplewood history aficionado, Tom Bakersmith by email. Tom had this to say. Hi Doug, As I think you know, I am...
kjluradio.com
Authorities find body of missing Dent County woman
Authorities find the body of a missing Dent County woman. Crystal Ferguson was reported missing on July 21. She had last been seen at her home in Timber, south of Salem. Dent County Sheriff Bob Wells says her family was concerned about Ferguson. “She was reported missing. She had indicated...
waynecojournalbanner.com
Two Injured in Rollover
Two area residents were injured in a rollover July 20 in Iron County. The crash occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Route C, two miles south of Annapolis. Michael F. Mathes , 39, of Piedmont was westbound in a 2017 Freightliner.. The Highway Patrol said the accident occurred when Mathe’s vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Dierbergs store sells winning Show Me Cash ticket
MANCHESTER, Mo. — A winning Show Me Cash jackpot ticket was sold at a local Dierbergs earlier this month. The Dierbergs located on 421 Lafayette Center in Manchester, Missouri sold the winning ticket on July 13. The ticket matched all five winning numbers, winning the $84,000 jackpot prize. The...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck Injures Teen
(St. Francois County, MO) A 16 year old female juvenile from Irondale is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday night. Records indicate the teen was driving too fast for road conditions as she was headed south on Germania Road, north of Highway 8 at 7:45. She lost control of the car and it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a fence. She was taken to Parkland Health Center South. The teen was wearing her seat belt when the accident took place.
Creve Coeur police warn of spoofing scam
Creve Coeur police are warning of an ongoing spoofing scam in which someone has used a number that appears to come from the police department to demand money.
