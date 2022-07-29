Butler Community College’s Brice Vignery shows excited as he begins first year as head football coach

www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler Grizzlies football picked fifth in preseason coaches poll in KJCCC
WICHITA—The Butler Grizzlies may not be the conference favorite this season but first-year head coach Brice Vignery knows it’s not very often the Grizzlies will get to grab onto that underdog role throughout the season. “You look at 2-3-4-5, last year was separated by a game,” Vignery said...
The Basketball Tournament: Aftershocks fall short in close game
DAYTON, Ohio (KAKE) - It was a nail-biting basketball game in Dayton on Saturday that could have gone either way, but ultimately the Aftershocks lost to American for Autism, 78-75. A free throw ended up closing the door on the Aftershocks' chance to fight one last time Tuesday for the shot at a million dollars.
The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is now open
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ready for the first day of class. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is now open and ready to teach the next generation of Kansas doctors. The program focuses on using simulations to make future doctors as prepared as possible by providing the students with a hands-on experience. Interim Dean David […]
Friday Guy Day – Crazy Horse Golf Course and Sports Club
Crazy Horse Golf Course and Sports Club is a great place to play a round of golf, but there is so much more to this place that is about five miles north of Hutchinson. They also have an events center, swimming pool and a golf simulator so golfers can still practice during the winter months.
Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search […]
Teacher’s association calls for Aichele’s withdrawal from board of education race. Aichele responds to association’s call.
McPHERSON–In a statement dated July 29, 2022, Kansas National Education Association President Sherri Schwanz called for Luke Aichele to withdraw from the Kansas State Board of Education Race for District 9. “Serving as a member of the body responsible for overseeing our state’s public schools is a position of honor and great responsibility,” Sherri Schwanz, […]
Novacoast announces new headquarters in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Novacoast, a company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Wichita, KS, effective July 29, 2022. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the...
Hotel north of Wichita becoming church and school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita church has taken over a former hotel just north of Wichita. Word of Life Church is turning the former Best Western at I-135 and 53rd Street North into a church, school, and student dormitory. The church’s Life Prep Academy on North Meridian will...
Glenn L. Dodson
Glenn’s life began on June 13, 1929 in El Dorado, KS; the son of Frank and Trilby Mae (Farthing) Dodson. He was a 1947 graduate of El Dorado High School and went on to complete his formal education with two years at Butler College and then Bethany Nazarene College in 1951 completing a degree in business administration. Glenn enjoyed collecting antiques, playing the organ, making crafts, sightseeing, family gatherings, sharing stories and using his computer. He was a lifetime member of the First Church of the Nazarene in El Dorado. His Church Family was important to him. Glenn was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. His family includes his nephews and nieces, Doris Ahrens of El Dorado, Brenda Dodson of Towanda, Kelvin Dodson of Broken Arrow OK, Vickie Parsons (Ken Bledsoe) of Haysville, David Parsons of El Dorado, Ann Dodson of Elizabeth CO, Staci Wilson of Augusta, and Troy (Danielle) Wilson of Severy, many great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Glenn passed away on July 28, 2022 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Earl Dodson, Opal Sipe, Harold Dodson and Naomi Wilson; and nephew, Marvin Dodson. Friends may gather with the family from 6-8pm at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home on Friday, August 5. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 6 at 10am at the First Church of the Nazarene. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Glenn at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Three area law enforcement officers graduate from training center in Yoder
YODER, Kan. — A new member of the Hutchinson Police Department was one of twenty-one new law enforcement officers that graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on July 29th at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Vincent Beaudoin will now begin filed training with the police department in the next couple of weeks. Two other area officers also were a part of the class. They were Carter James of the Newton Police Department and Irlick Moreno of the Rice Co. Sheriff’s Department.
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
More rain to come; some could be heavy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The chances for rain and storms will continue into Friday and the start of the weekend. Heaviest amounts are expected to be in southwest and parts of south central Kansas. Rainfall amounts in excess of 2 inches will be possible in many areas, while farther north in Kansas, amounts will be much lower. A flood watch has been issued for southwest Kansas.
Kansas Supreme Court denies self-defense to Wichita officer who hurt 9-year-old girl
The high court’s decision sets limits on self-defense immunity when bystanders are injured.
Traffic delays coming to Delano District Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Expect traffic delays in Delano starting Monday. The City of Wichita will begin resurfacing work on W Douglas Ave in Delano starting Aug. 1. Through traffic on Douglas will be shut down between Seneca and McLean while asphalt is replaced on Douglas, including street parking in front of businesses. Monday’s work […]
One person injured in north Wichita shooting
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a more accurate address. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of North Waco. The address is just north of Wichita’s Midtown. Lieutenant Dale Mattern, Wichita Police Department, said the shooting call came in just before 1 p.m. […]
