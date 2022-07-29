Butler Community College’s Brice Vignery shows excited as he begins first year as head football coach

Glenn’s life began on June 13, 1929 in El Dorado, KS; the son of Frank and Trilby Mae (Farthing) Dodson. He was a 1947 graduate of El Dorado High School and went on to complete his formal education with two years at Butler College and then Bethany Nazarene College in 1951 completing a degree in business administration. Glenn enjoyed collecting antiques, playing the organ, making crafts, sightseeing, family gatherings, sharing stories and using his computer. He was a lifetime member of the First Church of the Nazarene in El Dorado. His Church Family was important to him. Glenn was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. His family includes his nephews and nieces, Doris Ahrens of El Dorado, Brenda Dodson of Towanda, Kelvin Dodson of Broken Arrow OK, Vickie Parsons (Ken Bledsoe) of Haysville, David Parsons of El Dorado, Ann Dodson of Elizabeth CO, Staci Wilson of Augusta, and Troy (Danielle) Wilson of Severy, many great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Glenn passed away on July 28, 2022 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Earl Dodson, Opal Sipe, Harold Dodson and Naomi Wilson; and nephew, Marvin Dodson. Friends may gather with the family from 6-8pm at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home on Friday, August 5. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 6 at 10am at the First Church of the Nazarene. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Glenn at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO