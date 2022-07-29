Revitalizing Hopkins Street in New Iberia

www.kadn.com
New Carencro Construction To Bring Smoothie King, Expanded Fontenot Family Dentistry
A new two-tenant center is coming soon next to Waffle House in Carencro on Hector Connoly at the roundabout. The new center will feature a new Smoothie King, and the new, larger space for Fontenot Family Dentistry, currently located across Hector Connoly next to Super 1 Foods. “Our current space...
Lafayette business announces expansion of retail space
The Pink Paisley has announced that they have secured another 5,000 square feet of retail space, bringing their total retail space to 10,000 square feet.
Lt. Gov. shares plans to beautify Louisiana
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - More than 100 Southwest Louisiana municipal officials converged at the Cajundome in Lafayette Friday for the Louisiana Municipal Association’s 85th annual conference. Among the nearly statewide 1,000 delegates were DeRidder’s City Council President Keith Hooper, City Councilman-at-Large Vincent Labau and Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay.
Ville Platte Mayor inaugurated as first black female President of the LMA
Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine has been inaugurated as the first ever female African American president of the Louisiana Municipal Association.
Meeting on proposed animal ordinance to take place in St. Landry Parish
A public meeting will be held in St. Landry Parish to address concerns with the animal control ordinance.
Entergy is asking it's employees to donate portions of their paychecks to assist customers
Let me start this post by saying SUPPOSEDLY Entergy sent out a memo to some of its employees asking that they donate a portion of their paychecks to help certain customers pay their entergy bill...I grabbed this from a Baton Rouge subreddit. Can anyone here confirm or is this bullshite?
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
Lafayette couple engraves guns for Rugged Ironworx
Larry and Andrea Mosher work together full-time creating and engraving hand-made items to sell in their store in Lafayette.
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 21-28
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 21-28. Lakeisha Joseph, 40, 1008 Whitlow Ct, Laplace was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft;. Dante Brown, 52, 1304 W Sidney St, Gonzales was charged w/ Obscenity;. Dalacia Nicholas, 44, 1216 S Burnside Ave, Gonzales was charged w/ (2...
Catalytic converter thefts have spiked nationwide, including in Lafayette. Here’s what to know.
Last winter, a group of thieves set up shop in Kevin Fitch’s salvage yard on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, working in the dead of night as they sawed catalytic converters from totaled vehicles on his property. The group worked out of a van on the lot, using space heaters on...
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the start of a new school year right around the corner, parents and students will have a chance to attend several back-to-school events and giveaways happening in the Baton Rouge area. On Saturday, July 30 beginning at 10 a.m. at Ryan Elementary School located...
Abandoned housing authority apartments creates eye sore in Duson
A change is overdue at the site of the former housing authority apartments in Duson.
Former student, now principal at New Iberia Senior High
Once a student at New Iberia Senior High, today he is the first Black principal at his old alma mater
Our Views: Josh Guillory ought to relax grip on governing, trust colleagues, and focus on recovery
Surely, Josh Guillory holds an unusual perspective on alcohol rehabilitation. The Lafayette Parish mayor-president announced last Monday that he had checked into a private residential rehab program because of his growing and problematic use of alcohol, and for that action he has earned admiration for bravely facing his personal demons.
In Baton Rouge, one city worker put in for more than 2,600 hours of overtime in one year as auditor raises red flags
(The Center Square) – An emergency medical service supervisor in Baton Rouge made $87,701 in annual overtime on average from 2019 through 2021, working an average of 2,455 hours in overtime each year. A deputy shift supervisor has been one of the city’s top-paid employees since 2019, according to...
Local man hopes his North Side barbershop will make a difference in the community
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Harold “Dudy” Duffy Jr. recently opened his own barbershop on the North side of Lafayette after cutting hair with his father for 34 years. His shop has been open for about six weeks, and so far business is booming. Dudy’s clientele ranges from loyal clients of 30 plus years to new […]
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport
An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB.
Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday, July 31 crash on Essen Lane near the intersection of Tunnel Road and United Plaza Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area traffic is experiencing congestion and...
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
New Restaurant Coming Soon to Lafayette
A new restaurant is coming to a fairly busy intersection in Lafayette, replacing one that closed its doors months ago.
