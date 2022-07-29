Desloge VFW Support Local Community

www.kfmo.com
gladstonedispatch.com
Resident complains about noisy city park
A Farmington resident who lives with her husband and children in the 800 block of Columbia Street appeared before the Farmington City Council at its July 25 regular meeting during a time set aside for visitors to address the councilors. She informed the council that she wanted to discuss two separate but related topics.
Washington Missourian
Get your tickets for Union Dinner on the Square
Tickets for the annual Union Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner on the Square go on sale Wednesday, July 27 for chamber members, while nonmembers can buy tickets starting Sunday, July 31. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 on Main Street in front of the old Franklin County Courthouse in Union.
kfmo.com
Parkland Health Center Named to Top 100
(St. Francois County, MO) Parkland Health Center at Farmington is being named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. The annual list is published by Fortune. Merative, a data, analytics, and technology provider serving the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. Parkland Health Center includes two locations in Missouri, a full service acute care hospital in Farmington as well as a three bed critical access hospital in Bonne Terre. The Center's locations provide quality primary and secondary level inpatient and outpatient services to the people of St. Francois County and surrounding areas in southeastern Missouri. Services across these two facilities include intensive care, obstetrics, oncology, infusion, cardiac cath lab, sleep lab, wound care, and the Huckstep Heart and Lung Center.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is...
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
tncontentexchange.com
Officials from SFC and SGC voice concerns about fiber optic line installation along roads
County officials from St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties are complaining about problems that have occurred while subcontractors are installing fiber optic lines for Charter Spectrum along roads in both counties. Ste. Genevieve County Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson spoke about the myriad of problems they are having with damage along...
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: The Ghost Sign at Sutton and Manchester
Letters. I get letters. Well, mostly I get emails and texts but I do occasionally get a letter as well. Recently I heard from my old friend and fellow Maplewood history aficionado, Tom Bakersmith by email. Tom had this to say. Hi Doug, As I think you know, I am...
territorysupply.com
10 Best Tiny House Rentals in Missouri for Big Adventure
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Venture to where the Midwest meets the south with a stay in an exciting Missouri tiny home. There’s much more to Missouri than St. Louis and...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Pounded by Precipitation: St. Peters among hardest hit communities in St. Charles County
“This is all-hands-on-deck,” St. Peters Communications Director Lisa Bedian said, describing the city’s response in regard to the historic levels of rain that fell over the St. Louis region Monday night and into Tuesday. The event shut down Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in both directions for several hours and stranded many motorists.
kfmo.com
Meteor Shower Viewing at Washington Park
(Washington County, MO) You're invited to join a special overnight opportunity to view the Perseids meteor shower at Washington State Park starting Friday, August 12th. For this overnight event, guests will camp in the park's Big River Day Use Area near shelter 32. From 6 to 9 p.m., interpretive team members from the park will present meteor themed activities, while EdgClif Vineyard of Potosi will provide limited free samples of wine to adults ages 21 and over. This camping area is for tents only, with each site accommodating up to six people and one vehicle. There will be designated camping sites, with amenities including pit latrine restrooms, potable water, and group fire pits. Individual campfires are not allowed, nor are RVs or generators. The area does not have flush toilets or electricity. Checkout from the area is 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13th. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling 636-586-5768, or online at icampmo.com and search for events at Washington State Park. There is a $10 nonrefundable fee per campsite registration. Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in DeSoto. For more information, call 636-586-5768.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
tncontentexchange.com
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro using data from Zillow.
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
