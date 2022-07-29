Reaction: What would you do if you won the $1.28 billion Jackpot?

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a former Hardin County road superintendent. According to a media release, comptroller investigators found Cromwell used more than $20,000 of department funds to pave a driveway on private property. Investigators said Cromwell made an agreement with the private property owner to pave the driveway in exchange for about a half acre of land needed to build a county bridge, the release said.

HARDIN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO