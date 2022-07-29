Reaction: What would you do if you won the $1.28 billion Jackpot?

www.wtva.com
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
Casabella furniture in Corinth is closing
GOING OUT OF BUSINESS – BELOVED LOCAL RETAILER CALLING IT QUITS AFTER 30+ YEARS OF SERVING CORINTH AND THE SURROUNDING AREAS. Customers will benefit from huge savings as this beloved and iconic local business launches a store closing sale!. Corinth, MS – July 27, 2022 – With burnout cited...
Ripley VFW buys new bike for boy who was hit while riding
RIPLEY, Miss. (WMC) - Members of the Ripley VFW gave back to the community after a racially-charged attack went viral. The incident happened on Sunday in Ripley, Mississippi. Mark Hall posted a video of himself on his Snapchat story, showing Hall from the driver’s seat of his car, heading down a street towards a group of nine Black teenagers on bicycles.
Nurse practitioner juggles family, work and ‘Dancing Like the Stars’
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Local personalities from across North Mississippi are showing off their ballroom dancing skills as part of an annual event that helps kids across the area. For more than two months now, Megan Cherry has been coming from her job as a nurse practitioner in Pontotoc...
Boil water notice issued for some North Lee Water customers
LEE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The North Lee Water Association has issued a boil water notice for some of its customers. We're told a water line broke in half. North Lee Water Association customers will need to boil their water before cooking and drinking.
Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — 25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat. “They said 36 to 40% of my body was covered in multiple second-degree burns and a few first burns,” Thompson […]
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping – holding juvenile against her will
A Mississippi man has been charged with kidnapping, accused of holding a juvenile against her will. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office reports that a juvenile was reported missing and was believed to be walking in the Wheeler area. The juvenile was later found at a residence in Booneville and...
Multiple bomb threats made at colleges and universities in Mississippi
MSU/ICC (WCBI) – A number of bomb threats are made at colleges and universities in Mississippi Thursday. This is the scene near Barnes & Noble Bookstore and Bost Extension Center on the Mississippi State campus Thursday. A Maroon Alert was sent out at about 12:30 this afternoon. Buildings were...
In The Trenches: Mooreville Troopers
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- Over the past two seasons, this team was definitely not shy airing the ball out, but their star quarterback graduated, so they'll need a new leader to step up to run their air raid offense. "Feels like a good amount of responsibility," Sophomore quarterback Brody Thompson...
Former road superintendent indicted for misusing funds
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a former Hardin County road superintendent. According to a media release, comptroller investigators found Cromwell used more than $20,000 of department funds to pave a driveway on private property. Investigators said Cromwell made an agreement with the private property owner to pave the driveway in exchange for about a half acre of land needed to build a county bridge, the release said.
Mississippi man arrested for trying to run over Black teens
A man from Ripley, Mississippi who is accused of trying to run over a group of Black teenagers on their bikes with his car was arrested on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Woman’s body found during welfare check in Florence
A woman's body was found in Florence during a welfare check on Friday.
Pre-trial hearings for women facing charges in death of baby at a daycare
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four of the five women charged in connection to the death of a four-month-old girl at a Red Bay daycare appeared in court Wednesday. Court records say Autumn Wells was laying on a nursing pillow when she died, which is illegal in the state of Alabama.
Former Hardin County Highway Department superintendent indicted
Former Hardin County Highway Superintendent Steve Cromwell was formally charged Thursday morning with two felony offenses related to his elected position with the county Highway Department. Cromwell, 65, of Savannah, is charged with forgery and destruction of and tampering with government records. He was booked on the charges at the...
