Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.65 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expands By 24.5%
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.
Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update
Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $136.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $117.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $815.00
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a maintains rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $749.58.
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Up 23.5% in July
Several research firms recently commented on J. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.43.
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial. Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,590,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter.
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:B)
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.
National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.11
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Morgan Stanley
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $655.68.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS.
DA Davidson Weighs in on Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ultra Clean in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ultra Clean’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.05.
