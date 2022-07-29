Summer McIntosh wins 400 individual medley in stunning swim

abc17news.com
CBS Sports
Sky get crucial victory over Liberty thanks to vintage performance from Courtney Vandersloot
Late in the fourth quarter on Friday night, the Chicago Sky were clinging to a two-point lead over the visiting New York Liberty. And with Candace Parker out due to a non-COVID-19 illness, they needed someone else to step up and take control. Courtney Vandersloot did just that. With the...
NBC Sports
Leanne Wong wins U.S. Classic ahead of gymnastics nationals
Leanne Wong earned her biggest all-around gymnastics title in three years, becoming the first woman in history to follow an NCAA season by winning the U.S. Classic, a tune-up for the national championships. Wong, who won the world all-around silver medal last October after serving as an Olympic alternate, won...
Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Wins Gold at National Championships in 100 Backstroke
The Olympic and World Championships medalist added gold in the 100-meter backstroke to the silver medal she earned in the 200-meter backstroke earlier in the week.
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teams
Makenna Webster, a former standout at Wisconsin, will transfer to Ohio State and plans to participate in both Field and Ice Hockey. Credit: Tom Lynn. Makenna Webster was already 7 years old by the time she started playing ice hockey, but her field hockey career began while she was in a physical education class.
Claire Curzan named USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Athlete of the Year
Claire Curzan of Raleigh, North Carolina, was named 2022 USA Today High School Sports Awards Girls Athlete of the Year during the July 31 broadcast
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu flirts with WNBA history after dropping 16 dimes vs. Mercury
The New York Liberty earned a big win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, largely due to the sensational and historic outing from Sabrina Ionescu. The star guard was electric on Sunday, scoring 10 points and dropping a stunning 16 assists in the victory. The 16 dimes tied her for the second most ever in a WNBA game, putting her on par with Courtney Vandersloot and Ticha Penicheiro, and was two assists shy of Vandersloot’s all-time single-game record of 18.
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 1 Relay Lineups Set Up 2nd MacNeil and McKeon Battle
Canada and Australia chose Maggie Macneil and Emma McKeon as their respective anchors, creating a double showdown between them after the 100 fly semifinal. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am...
Yardbarker
Sky, minus Candace Parker, push past Liberty
No Candace Parker. No problem. Kahleah Copper stepped up and fueled a balanced attack for Chicago in the absence of the two-time MVP, recording a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Sky to an 89-81 victory over the visiting New York Liberty on Friday. Parker missed...
Yardbarker
Aces pull away to hand Fever 13th straight loss
A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum each scored 22 points Friday night as the Las Vegas Aces shrugged off a sloppy start for an easy 93-72 win over the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis. Las Vegas (21-8) also got 15 points from Jackie Young. The Aces canned 52.8 percent of their field goal attempts and also dominated the boards to the tune of 41-28, grabbing nearly as many offensive rebounds (15) as Indiana claimed defensive boards (19).
coastalgeorgiasports.com
Women's Basketball Recruiting Spotlight: Alana Veiga, Andrain Voorhies and Andranique Voorhies
BRUNSWICK, Ga.- The women's basketball program welcomes ten new faces to the team this year. Alana Veiga, Andrain Voorhies, Andranique Voorhies are ready to get to work in their first season as a Mariner. Veiga attended Flowery Branch High School where she lettered for two seasons. She helped her team...
Mount Sinai's Joey Spallina is an easy choice as MVP of All-America Boys Lacrosse Classic
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – With four goals and two assists, Joey Spallina was relatively an easy choice for Most Valuable Player honors in Saturday’s All-America Boys Lacrosse Classic. Spallina, a highly-skilled attack from Mount Sinai, New York’s best move of the evening may have came off the field in ...
Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for Joseph
Rosalind Joseph, the next director of cross country and track and field, speaks with media June 15. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor. Rosalind Joseph created a decorated, record-breaking career both as a long jumper and assistant coach in the Ohio State track and field program.
Yardbarker
Natasha Howard, Sabrina Ionescu power Liberty past Mercury
Natasha Howard's 23 points and 12 rebounds led the New York Liberty to a runaway 89-69 victory over the visiting Phoenix Mercury on Sunday afternoon. The Liberty (11-18) never trailed and led by as many as 21 points. New York guard Sabrina Ionescu nearly picked up a triple-double, recording 10...
NBA・
