Road Closed - South bound lane at S Roosevelt ST & SE 3rd Ave

Summit Carbon Solutions claims in a legal filing that a group of McPherson County landowners is violating South Dakota law by not allowing the company to survey private land. The paperwork, filed by Summit in McPherson County about two weeks ago, argues that the company has a right to survey property without the landowners' consent since Summit has a permit request before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO