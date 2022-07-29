Road Closed - South bound lane at S Roosevelt ST & SE 3rd Ave

www.aberdeen.sd.us
UPDATE: Redfield man identified as victim of deadly crash
IPSWICH, S.D. – A 53-year-old Redfield man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash ten miles south of Ipswich. Michael Rothacker Senior was driving a car northbound on South Dakota Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and caught fire.
The impact of gas prices on fairs
Fair season is almost here and as usual fair managers are concerned about attendance. South Dakota's four biggest fairs are hoping for big crowds after getting through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic.
Summit Carbon Solutions seeks ruling to prevent South Dakota landowners from stopping surveys
Summit Carbon Solutions claims in a legal filing that a group of McPherson County landowners is violating South Dakota law by not allowing the company to survey private land. The paperwork, filed by Summit in McPherson County about two weeks ago, argues that the company has a right to survey property without the landowners' consent since Summit has a permit request before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise
While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
Winner/Colome and Redfield stay unbeaten in state tournament
Winner/Colome and Redfield each picked up wins on Saturday night to move to 2-0 in the Class 'B' Legion Baseball State Tournament.
