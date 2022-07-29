ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Closed - South bound lane at S Roosevelt ST & SE 3rd Ave

 4 days ago
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Redfield man identified as victim of deadly crash

IPSWICH, S.D. – A 53-year-old Redfield man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash ten miles south of Ipswich. Michael Rothacker Senior was driving a car northbound on South Dakota Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and caught fire.
REDFIELD, SD
KELOLAND

The impact of gas prices on fairs

Fair season is almost here and as usual fair managers are concerned about attendance. South Dakota's four biggest fairs are hoping for big crowds after getting through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
farmforum.net

Summit Carbon Solutions seeks ruling to prevent South Dakota landowners from stopping surveys

Summit Carbon Solutions claims in a legal filing that a group of McPherson County landowners is violating South Dakota law by not allowing the company to survey private land. The paperwork, filed by Summit in McPherson County about two weeks ago, argues that the company has a right to survey property without the landowners' consent since Summit has a permit request before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
wnax.com

Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise

While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
DAY COUNTY, SD
