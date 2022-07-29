Press Release: Over $180,000 to be paid to Missourians in response to defrauding case

themissouritimes.com
Dan Robson Jr.
2d ago
No surprise there. I bought a used gas lawnmower online for 80 but never got it instead I got a pair of children’s socks. I filed a case with the police and the bank for fraudulent online business but haven’t heard anything yet. I think it needs to be a death penalty offense to scam people as I see it the only good criminals are dead criminals they won’t be around to commit more crimes problem solved.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Attorney General Says Scam Restitution is Coming
(Missourinet) Some scammed Missourians may be getting a check in the mail. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is sending payments to nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme…which is NOT affiliated with NextGen Precision Health in Columbia. This comes after a 2018 complaint against the people who sent tens of millions of deceptive mailers since 2013.
Licensed home daycares can exempt related kids from max capacity under new Missouri law
Home-based child care providers are permitted to exempt up to two children related to them from being counted toward their maximum capacity under a new law that went into effect this month, according to the Missouri Independent. That means providers like Debbie George, who has operated a daycare in Hallsville...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Missouri primary homestretch
ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.
Why Missouri researchers are testing for caffeine in your wastewater
Scientists are having to test for another molecule in wastewater samples for accurate results following the recent climate across the state.
KYTV
Illinois lottery director gives Mega Millions press conference
The McKinney Fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. Police investigating after 4 teens shot at Fla. apartment complex. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. No one has been arrested. It’s unclear where the shooter fired from or how...
KCTV 5
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized and blame Biden for inflation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
suntimesnews.com
COVID numbers drop again in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about a Biden/Trump rematch; Sen. Hawley & Gov. Parson
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Newly-released exclusive polling examines how voters feel about President Joe Biden. The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden if they faced off again. The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating is...
themissouritimes.com
#MOSen Daily Round-up: July 29
Jefferson City, Mo. — With the Senate primary elections soon drawing to a close, the Missouri Times will put out daily updates on how each candidate is spending their final week on the campaign trail. Republican Candidates. Eric Schmitt: Schmitt had a fairly straightforward day Friday, continuing his final...
krcgtv.com
Majority of Missourians disapprove of abortion trigger ban, exclusive polling finds
JEFFERSON CITY — In an exclusive poll obtained by KRCG 13, SurveyUSA asked Missouri voters where they stood on a number of political issues, including abortion, marijuana, and the economy. Abortion. Nearly two-thirds of Missourians disapprove of Missouri's trigger ban on abortion, outlawing the procedure with no exceptions for...
plattecountylandmark.com
Sheriff’s office chosen for CCW audit by FBI
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was one of several sheriff’s departments chosen for an audit by the FBI of concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits. But the FBI is getting major pushback on the audit of CCW information from the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who says allowing federal agents from the FBI to have access to records of Missourians who have a permit to carry a concealed weapon “violates Missouri law and infringes on our Second Amendment rights.”
Certain exotic animals legal in Missouri; Zebra on the loose in Miller County
In Missouri, it is legal to own exotic animals, as long as the owner has a permit through Missouri's Department of Agriculture's Division of Animal Health. The post Certain exotic animals legal in Missouri; Zebra on the loose in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A spokesperson for MFA Oil Company said it resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations and sales of unleaded fuel resumed. Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after a fuel mix-up caused Break Time to partially shut down seven locations. An investigation revealed fuel The post Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOCO
Some big changes coming next week to Oklahoma's medical marijuana landscape
OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is hitting the brakes on new businesses. Twelve different medical marijuana bills were recently signed into law, cracking down on what some have called the wild west of weed. Starting next week, new dispensaries and grow operations must be...
Washington Missourian
Area State Senate elections may determine which faction controls the Missouri Senate
For much of the last two years, the Missouri Senate has been mired in Republican infighting. On one side is GOP leadership, who have struggled to advance a legislative agenda despite controlling 24 of the chamber’s 34 seats. On the other is the conservative caucus, which spent most of the 2022 legislative session throwing up procedural roadblocks and grinding the chamber to a halt.
New Ranking Claims Springfield Now More Dangerous than St. Louis
I confess that when I first saw this I thought "no way this is correct", but the numbers back it up. A new ranking claims that Springfield, Missouri is now more dangerous than St. Louis. Let's do a deep dive in the numbers and see if this is accurate and if so, wow.
How inflation, supply chain issues could affect fairgoers at Missouri State Fair
Two weeks from today, the 120th Missouri State Fair will kick off in Sedalia. But supply chain issues and the statewide drought are expected to take their toll on the 11-day event.
mymoinfo.com
New Study On COVID Contains Bad News For Missouri
(Jefferson City) A new study has been released concerning how are states are faring in American in dealing with COVID-19, and it doesn’t contain good news for Missouri. Mark Toti has details. The survey says approximately 67 percent of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
KMBC.com
Court records reveal deeper glimpse into child custody case involving Eric Greitens
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Court records revealed Thursday show a deeper glimpse into the custody battle between Sheena Greitens and her ex-husband, former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens. Sheena has accused her ex-husband of physical abuse against her and her sons. Eric has denied the claims of...
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest
Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
