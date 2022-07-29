ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Press Release: Over $180,000 to be paid to Missourians in response to defrauding case

 2 days ago
Dan Robson Jr.
2d ago

No surprise there. I bought a used gas lawnmower online for 80 but never got it instead I got a pair of children’s socks. I filed a case with the police and the bank for fraudulent online business but haven’t heard anything yet. I think it needs to be a death penalty offense to scam people as I see it the only good criminals are dead criminals they won’t be around to commit more crimes problem solved.

northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Attorney General Says Scam Restitution is Coming

(Missourinet) Some scammed Missourians may be getting a check in the mail. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is sending payments to nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme…which is NOT affiliated with NextGen Precision Health in Columbia. This comes after a 2018 complaint against the people who sent tens of millions of deceptive mailers since 2013.
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Missouri primary homestretch

ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.
KYTV

Illinois lottery director gives Mega Millions press conference

The McKinney Fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. Police investigating after 4 teens shot at Fla. apartment complex. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. No one has been arrested. It’s unclear where the shooter fired from or how...
KCTV 5

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized and blame Biden for inflation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
suntimesnews.com

COVID numbers drop again in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
themissouritimes.com

#MOSen Daily Round-up: July 29

Jefferson City, Mo. — With the Senate primary elections soon drawing to a close, the Missouri Times will put out daily updates on how each candidate is spending their final week on the campaign trail. Republican Candidates. Eric Schmitt: Schmitt had a fairly straightforward day Friday, continuing his final...
plattecountylandmark.com

Sheriff’s office chosen for CCW audit by FBI

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was one of several sheriff’s departments chosen for an audit by the FBI of concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits. But the FBI is getting major pushback on the audit of CCW information from the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who says allowing federal agents from the FBI to have access to records of Missourians who have a permit to carry a concealed weapon “violates Missouri law and infringes on our Second Amendment rights.”
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A spokesperson for MFA Oil Company said it resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations and sales of unleaded fuel resumed. Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after a fuel mix-up caused Break Time to partially shut down seven locations. An investigation revealed fuel The post Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Washington Missourian

Area State Senate elections may determine which faction controls the Missouri Senate

For much of the last two years, the Missouri Senate has been mired in Republican infighting. On one side is GOP leadership, who have struggled to advance a legislative agenda despite controlling 24 of the chamber’s 34 seats. On the other is the conservative caucus, which spent most of the 2022 legislative session throwing up procedural roadblocks and grinding the chamber to a halt.
mymoinfo.com

New Study On COVID Contains Bad News For Missouri

(Jefferson City) A new study has been released concerning how are states are faring in American in dealing with COVID-19, and it doesn’t contain good news for Missouri. Mark Toti has details. The survey says approximately 67 percent of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
CJ Coombs

The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest

Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
