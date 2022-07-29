Cost estimates for constitutional convention in Alaska range widely

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Maxine Dibert is running to represent District 31 in the Alaska House. She said she is running because she is dedicated to Fairbanks, where she was born and raised. “I’ve also taught in this district, 31, for the past 20 plus years at Denali Elementary School and have taught many of the students that still live in this district, and so education is going to be one of my top priorities and why I decided to run.”

