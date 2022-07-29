Cost estimates for constitutional convention in Alaska range widely

alaskapublic.org
Related
midnightsunak.com
In Alaska U.S. Senate primary, a race to finish fourth
The majority of voters going to the polls Aug. 16 will likely be choosing one of three candidates for Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat as their pick-one primary option: incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski, Republican Party-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka or Democratic Party-endorsed Patricia Chesbro. It’s the top four candidates, though, who will advance to the November ranked choice voting general election.
alaskasnewssource.com
Inflation hits rural Alaska as food costs climb
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. Sticker...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Transportation Commissioner updates Juneau Chamber on infrastructure work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The current status of infrastructure and future projects in Alaska was presented to the Juneau Chamber Thursday with Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation, being the speaker. Anderson spoke about the federal funding that is coming from the infrastructure act. He said the...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Federal funding is set to boost Internet access in rural Alaska....
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters Local 959
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Teamsters Local 959 reached an agreement with AT&T on a new contract that was ratified on July 31. The 175 members of the Teamsters Local 959 — the union of Alascom telecommunications employees who work as tower climbers and technicians — had been without a contract from AT&T since the end of February and voted to authorize a strike on July 13.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Chamber awards the 3 top businesses in Alaska
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy signs Tribal, crime fighting bills in Anchorage
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY/AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy held two bill signing events Thursday in Anchorage. The governor signed the Tribal Recognition bill (HB 123), sponsored by Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, and the State-Tribal Education Compact bill (SB 34), sponsored by Sen. Gary Stevens, at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. Afterward, at...
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
kcaw.org
Stedman: Alaska’s wartime windfall a chance to save more, and build less, than previous oil booms
The state budget Gov. Dunleavy signed into law in June has a surplus of almost $2 billion, but that won’t necessarily translate into the windfall megaprojects of Alaska’s first oil boom. Rather, the wartime surplus is going to fill all the financial potholes in the state government, schools,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Telling Alaska’s Story: Spring Creek Farm in Palmer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Spring Creek Farm in Palmer is fulfilling a purpose given to the land long ago, to continue the education of local farmers. Summertime at the farm is a busy time. Workers are harvesting vegetables for the farm’s Community-Supported Agriculture program while camps for children are ongoing. None of the activity on the 700-acre parcel where the farm is located would be possible if it weren’t for the woman who donated the land.
Alabama Constitution of 2022 removes repealed laws, racist language
Alabama voters will have a chance to ratify a recompiled state constitution when they go to the polls for the general election on Nov. 8. The Alabama Constitution of 2022 is a reorganized version of the current constitution, which has been the state’s foundational law since it was ratified in 1901.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Maxine Dibert runs for Alaska House District 31
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Maxine Dibert is running to represent District 31 in the Alaska House. She said she is running because she is dedicated to Fairbanks, where she was born and raised. “I’ve also taught in this district, 31, for the past 20 plus years at Denali Elementary School and have taught many of the students that still live in this district, and so education is going to be one of my top priorities and why I decided to run.”
Mike and Karen Pence visit Alaska to support veterans
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrived in Alaska this week to spend time at Lake Clark with veterans at the Operation Heal Our Patriots retreat at the Samaritan’s Purse lodge at Port Alsworth, Lake Clark. Every Sunday evening throughout the summer, a Samaritan’s Purse aircraft touches...
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has been most pronounced in rural communities, […] The post ‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
alaskasportsreport.com
Hope’s Pam Chesla and Alaska golf community bolstered by state’s first USGA championship
As one of the 132 qualifying golfers for the 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Pam Chesla ventured through the registration process like all the other competitors. However, Chesla’s status as the lone Alaskan in the first United States Golf Association national championship staged here garnered the kind of fanfare fit for the Great Land. She was welcomed at Anchorage Golf Course with loud applause and plenty of hugs from tournament volunteers, many of them golfing friends for decades.
kdll.org
Sterling Three Bears to open this week following delays
The new Sterling location of the Alaska grocery chain Three Bears is slated to open later this week. Construction delays pushed the original opening back more than a year. But the Wasilla-based company says it hopes everything will be good to go Friday at the new location — which will include a grocery store, gas station, liquor store, convenience store and Ace Hardware store.
alaskapublic.org
Without Ocean Rangers, Glacier Bay in Southeast Alaska is monitoring cruise ships on its own
Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Southeast Alaska started its own cruise ship monitoring program this July. Cruise companies are paying for independent inspectors to board ships unannounced and check on wastewater management, emissions, marine mammal protection and compliance documentation. Glacier Bay used to rely on the state’s Ocean...
ktoo.org
Alaska Airlines workers to vote on contract that ‘raises the bar’ for employees in their category
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently negotiated a tentative agreement for Alaska Airlines customer service agents, cargo workers and other employees. Leadership say it would make them the highest paid airline employees in their category in the industry. Johnsen is general vice president of Air Transport for...
alaskapublic.org
For the first time, live invasive green crabs have been found in Alaska
When Metlakatla residents spotted invasive green crabs in their waters on July 22, the critters were dead. This time, they were alive. Wildlife monitors in Metlakatla say they’ve found 13 invasive European green crabs in the waters around Annette Island — the first time they’ve been documented alive in Alaska.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii congressional candidate accused of using ‘shameless’ tactic to woo dark money ads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A candidate for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District is being accused of using a new tactic to attract so-called “dark money” advertising by mainland Political Action Committees. It’s illegal for candidates to directly collaborate with independent PACs, but experts and his opponent say Patrick Branco...
Comments / 1