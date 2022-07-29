Imprisoned women say male detainees assaulted them after paying to access their cells

www.wfae.org
Related
Female inmates allege they were raped after a guard sold cell access for $1,000
Several women being held at a jail in southern Indiana have filed a federal lawsuit against corrections officers there, alleging they allowed a group of men in custody to rape, assault, threaten and harass the women. Eight women listed as plaintiffs say Clark County Jail Officer David Lowe gave the...
WLKY.com
Police found disturbing Google searches from Clark County man accused of abusing child
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A man is in Clark County Jail for abusing his newborn baby. Police arrested Jonathan Fleming saying he fractured several bones in 8-week-old Mateo Hayes. Mateo’s mother, Shelby Hayes, says she never suspected her fiancé was hurting their child. “When they told me...
Wave 3
Triple-digit homicides for a third straight year brings warning from grieving mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third straight year, Louisville Metro has suffered more than 100 homicides. So far this year, people are being killed at a rate of one every 50 hours. “It’s sad,” Candy Linear said. “It’s very sad because it’s not ending and people are still dying.”...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Jury delivers verdict against Louisville SWAT officers who claim city owes them millions in back pay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-member jury delivered a verdict Friday afternoon against officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's SWAT team who were seeking millions of dollars of back pay for "on-call" time dating back to 2002. The verdict came down in Jefferson Circuit Court after about four hours...
wdrb.com
Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who allegedly robbed a GameStop in West Buechel led police on a pursuit on Sunday afternoon that ended at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus compound. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Sixth Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to help West Buechel...
Wave 3
Jury rules SWAT team members fully compensated by Louisville Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday a Louisville jury unanimously found that the SWAT team members were fully and fairly compensated for their work following a lawsuit filed in court in 2016. The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #614 were...
WLKY.com
Scott County sheriffs bust drug dealer
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana sheriff says it was an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of a local drug dealer. A Scott County sheriff's deputy arrested Christopher Helton during a traffic stop in Austin, Indiana, after they found meth inside the vehicle. On Thursday, they...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Louisville family sues Chinese government over woman's 2020 death from COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville woman who died in 2020 of COVID-19 filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Chinese government. The lawsuit states Janice Mary Kelly, died in November 2020 from pneumonia and acute hypoxic respiratory failure brought on by a COVID-19 infection. According to her obituary, she went to the old Loretto High School in west Louisville before growing up to teach at the Kentucky School for the Blind and build a family of four children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools mourning death of student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student. The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank. "It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young...
WLKY.com
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
WLKY.com
Downtown Louisville business break-in is caught on tape; LMPD try to identify suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early morning break-in at a downtown Louisville business is caught on camera. Just before four Saturday morning, the suspect threw a rock through the front door of a Goodwood Brewing on East Main. Goodwood provided video to WLKY and here you can see the suspect ripping the cash drawer from the bar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Louisville teen pleads guilty to role in deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager admitted to his role in a deadly shooting in west Louisville. Eighteen-year-old Tameron Meadows pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal at a hearing on Friday. He was among those arrested in connection with the death of Demontray Rhodes. The 24-year-old was...
leoweekly.com
Inside Louisville’s Non-Police Response 911 Diversion Program
When plans got underway to introduce a non-police response to some behavioral health-related 911 calls, Louisville Metro Emergency Services Deputy Director Kelly Jones didn’t love the idea. As a former cop who spent three decades on Louisville’s police force before joining Emergency Services, the thought of sending unarmed civilians...
meadecountyky.com
The Meade County Local page: it’s plagiarism, not news
The Meade County Local Facebook page claims to be "up to date news on Meade County local events, stuff going on around town, etc." The owner of the page, Montez McCamish, is anything but a journalist. He is a plagiarizer who steals others' content, posts it on his "news" page as his own and then goes into local businesses, using his Facebook likes and following from his page to try and convince business owners to pay him ridiculous amounts of money in exchange for claiming he can take their business to the next level through his promotion.
WLKY.com
Woman shot in Shelby Park identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has released the name of a woman found shot inside a car on East Kentucky Street in Shelby Park. She was one of two people shot in a car. The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the one as 48-year-old Torie Myers. The other person...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Louisville doctors urge people to mask up again as COVID-19 levels rise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With all Kentucky counties in either themedium or high levels for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations ticking up, Louisville doctors are urging people to mask up again. UofL Health says they have 61 patients with COVID-19 now across all their hospitals, adding five in the last week.
LMPD, Postal Inspection Office investigating after mail carrier robbed at knife point Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Investigation Service and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a man robbed a postal worker at knife point Friday. A USPS spokesperson said around 2:50 p.m. Friday the postal letter carrier was delivering mail across the street from Slugger Field...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway after body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a pond Saturday. According to ISP, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers from Washington County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with ISP responded to the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported a body in a pond.
Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
WFAE
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0