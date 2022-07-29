glendalenewspress.outlooknewspapers.com
11 NBA championships are not where Bill Russell’s legacy starts. A tribute to an epic life | Opinion
William Felton Russell made his living in a profession that judges success by an unequivocal bottom line: Winning. How much of that did you do?
coastalgeorgiasports.com
Women's Basketball Recruiting Spotlight: Alana Veiga, Andrain Voorhies and Andranique Voorhies
BRUNSWICK, Ga.- The women's basketball program welcomes ten new faces to the team this year. Alana Veiga, Andrain Voorhies, Andranique Voorhies are ready to get to work in their first season as a Mariner. Veiga attended Flowery Branch High School where she lettered for two seasons. She helped her team...
Druw Jones named USA Today High School Sports Awards Boys Athlete of the Year
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: A look at CCHS athletic awards, senior citizens meal program
Spring athletic awards have been reported for Cesar E. Chavez High School. Thanks to Mattheew Grijalva, new assistant principal/athletic director, for running down the information for me. In varsity baseball, most valuable player was Jacob Jiles. The Coaches Award went to Noe Montemayor and the Titan Award to Manny Carrillo.
Inside Nova
Gainesville High School football prepares for first varsity season with high turnout
As they prepare for its first varsity season, the Gainesville High School football team has reason for optimism. While other local prep programs are seeing their number of players decline, the second-year school will have enough bodies to field teams at all three levels. The Cardinals also have a core of talented players to build their program around.
