Luke Donald Takes Shot at Henrik Stenson Re: Ryder Cup Captaincy

Luke Donald tees off the 4th hole during day 4 of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews Old Course, Fife. (Photo by Mark Runnacles for PA Images via Getty Images)

Luke Donald will reportedly replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for 2023, according to a report by James Corrigan of the UK Telegraph.

Stenson was originally named to lead the Euros in March but had his captaincy canceled last week, following his announcement that he’d signed with LIV Golf.

The Swede joined a bevy of European Ryder Cup players such as Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Bernd Wiesberger.

Donald, whose game went south nearly a decade ago, has played on the European Ryder Cup team four times (2004, 2006, 2010, and 2012), while serving as vice-captain for the last two editions. The Englishman has five career PGA Tour victories and eight more worldwide titles.

Vice-Captain Luke Donald of Europe celebrates after winning The Ryder Cup following the singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup matches at Le Golf National on Sept 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington via Getty Images)

Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari, who were named vice-captains by Stenson, will remain in their support roles, according to Corrigan’s report.

Stenson is playing in the LIV Golf event at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey, while Donald is competing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Following his opening round 70 on Thursday, Donald confirmed he’s been in talks about the role, and took a shot at Stenson in the process.

“There’s nothing official to report,” Donald said, according to Golfweek’s Adam Schupak. “I have been in talks with Guy (Guy Kinnings, the Ryder Cup director) at the European Tour.

“And that’s all I know right now. I know I have a very good chance, Thomas Bjorn and a couple other guys are under consideration.”

Henrik Stenson of Majesticks GC walks off the 16th tee during day 1 of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National GC on July 29, 2022 in Bedminster, NJ. (Photo by Chris Trotman for LIV Golf via Getty Images)

While Donald said he had not been offered to play in the LIV Golf series, he said he had been asked to join the broadcast team, which he turned down.

In addition to playing in four Ryder Cups, the 44-year-old has acted as a vice captain to Team Europe in the past two Ryder Cups.

He added, “If I got this captaincy I would live up to my word and see it through. Let me put it that way. I wouldn’t be doing a Henrik.”

According to Golfweek via Donald, the official announcement will take place early next week.