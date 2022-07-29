Community Hospice, Lit Youngstown to offer grief-writing group

www.metromonthly.net
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must Visit
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the State
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her Son
First Mahoning Valley Irish Festival held in Youngstown
In 1796, Daniel Shehy of Tipperary, who was part of John Young's surveying party, was the first Irishman to settle in Youngstown. 226 years later, the first Mahoning Valley Irish Festival is being held.
Columbiana County Fair starts Monday
Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. with the crowning of the 4H king and queen.
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
streetfoodblog.com
COMMUNITY CALENDAR | Information, Sports activities, Jobs
Good As New Store, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Methodist Church; 50% off all tops and males’s objects. Log home Museum and Annex open to public, 2-4 p.m.; seventy fifth Anniversary of the 1947 CHS Class B Ohio State Championship. East Liverpool. Wheels and Meals automotive present, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., downtown,...
WFMJ.com
Local artist to present tribute sketch to family of murdered Youngstown man
Local artist Ron Moore is back with another tribute sketch, this time sketching Malcolm Myers of Youngstown. Myers was declared missing back in April of 2022 and was recently found dead in a trash can near Loveless Avenue in Youngstown. A vigil is scheduled to be held for Myers Saturday,...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | July 30th
Vindicator file photo / July 31, 1958 | A network of pipes to remove the danger of slippery sidewalks was installed under the pavement in front of St. Columba Cathedral that was under construction in Youngstown 64 years ago. Overlooking the work is a recently installed statue of St. Columba, an Irish saint, and patron of the Youngstown Diocese.
pghcitypaper.com
Ed Gainey to discuss reform policies at Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival
The second annual Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival is making its comeback to the city, with Mayor Ed Gainey reportedly set to make an appearance discussing cannabis reform. The free festival, scheduled for Aug. 14 at Allegheny Commons Park, is being hosted by Terrapin Care Stations, a cultivator, processor, and provider of medical cannabis in Pennsylvania, according to a press release.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Crime Podcast top ten in the world
The highly anticipated podcast that dives into the history of the mob and the complex story of Jim Traficant is shooting up the ranks, currently top ten in the world. As Oscar-nominated producer Marc Smerling puts it --- Crooked City dives into the deep crime history of Youngstown. "Everything from...
Local discount movie theater to close Sunday
Encore Cinema 6 in the Great East Plaza made the announcement on its Facebook page.
Warren encourages masks while under ‘high’ designation
Warren health officials are encouraging residents to where masks indoors while Trumbull County's COVID-9 level is high.
kentwired.com
Masks required indoors on main campus as of July 29
Masks are required indoors on Kent State’s main campus following Portage County moving into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community spread designation for COVID-19. The university regularly monitors COVID levels and bases its policy off of CDC recommendations “for counties at ‘high,’ ‘medium’ or ‘low’...
WYTV.com
Never play these numbers, statistician says
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing. It’s what statisticians call expected value, which is if you look at the ratio of money paid into the lottery versus the amount that comes back out to the players, it’s not good.
WFMJ.com
Brothers Against Violence team up against violence in Warren
Brothers Against Violence invited folks to join together in a stand AGAINST violence at the Third Christian Church in Warren. "We believe if we show the children, try to show the young children that e love them and we're here for them and we just need them to straighten up and fly right," Elder Barbara Murray said.
Family of murdered man Malcolm Myers holds vigil
The family of Malcolm Myers spoke out Saturday night at a candlelight vigil on Youngstown's East Side in front of the home where his body was found.
point2homes.com
3827 Grace Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Come see this lovely 3 bedroom/1 bath brick home that features many updates. If you love to entertain, then you will enjoy a spacious living room that connects to a eat in kitchen and dining room. Enjoy backyard get togethers out on the covered patio that is a wonderful place to relax and take in the beautiful private wooded scenery. If you need to cool off from the summer heat, enjoy your 27 foot above ground pool! All pool equipment stays with the house and is in working order! The home sits on almost half an acre, has a fenced in yard, and is located on a dead end street. The location gives you a peaceful retreat, but also the perks of being close to shopping and expressways. The many updates include Roof (2021), plumbing (2022), flooring (2021 and 2022), furnace (approx 6 years old), water softener 2022, landscaping (2021), sliding glass door (2021), fresh paint (2022), and back patio is approx 8 years old. Schedule your showing right away!
Farm and Dairy
2022 Trumbull County Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Roman Supply Co. Inc. Buyer: Green & Golden Farm, in memory of Grandpa Richard Allen Houk.
mahoningmatters.com
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Pavement repairs in Youngstown; resurfacing in Trumbull County
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties this weekend and next week. All work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 422 pavement repairs, Youngstown: Beginning at 7 p.m. today, the ramp from U.S. Route 62 northbound to U.S. Route 422 westbound will be closed through 7 p.m. Monday. The detour will be U.S. Route 62 northbound to Albert Street to state Route 193.
Great Lakes Now
Scientists work to understand cause of Great Lakes earthquakes
It was a Friday like many others for John Patterson, a history teacher in Jefferson, Ohio. He was in front of his students when the school building started to rumble. “It sounded like people were working on the roof, but it was January, so that couldn’t be the case,” he said.
alleghenyfront.org
Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
wtae.com
CDC raises Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level
Allegheny County reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the county's community level of COVID-19 from low to medium. That means the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is up. The county recommends people get tested if they have symptoms, stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines,...
