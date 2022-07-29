Sterling police investigating theft of guns in home burglary

Sheriff candidate Craig Gilliland says that he wants to combat the drug problem by seizing the assets of traffickers. I agree Logan County has a serious drug problem, but this policy has many dangerous consequences Mr. Gilliland has probably not considered. Such a policy of law enforcement seizing belongings of people merely suspected of crimes is called civil asset forfeiture. It might start with law enforcement seizing cash or cars or other valuables from drug dealers, but where will it stop? In one astonishing incident, a family in Philadelphia had their home seized because their son did a $40 drug deal on the porch.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO