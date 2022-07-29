Sterling police investigating theft of guns in home burglary

www.journal-advocate.com
Sterling Police Department, Sheriff’s Office planning National Night Out events
The Sterling Police Department’s annual Community Appreciate Day is returning for the seventh year on Tuesday. This year’s event is being held in conjunction with National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign held around the U.S. to promote partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The...
3 Wray men indicted for collecting $7.5 million through threatening phone calls
Three former Wray residents have been indicted on federal money laundering charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, are accused of contacting U.S. citizens by phone and misrepresenting themselves as federal law enforcement agents. They trio coerced 54 victims into sending a total of $7.5 million.
LETTER: Sheriff candidate’s plan raises questions
Sheriff candidate Craig Gilliland says that he wants to combat the drug problem by seizing the assets of traffickers. I agree Logan County has a serious drug problem, but this policy has many dangerous consequences Mr. Gilliland has probably not considered. Such a policy of law enforcement seizing belongings of people merely suspected of crimes is called civil asset forfeiture. It might start with law enforcement seizing cash or cars or other valuables from drug dealers, but where will it stop? In one astonishing incident, a family in Philadelphia had their home seized because their son did a $40 drug deal on the porch.
3 Logan County Fair royalty hopefuls vie for crowns at contest
Three young ladies vying for titles in the royalty contest put their best feet forward for the judges Friday morning as the Logan County Fair got underway. The sole queen contestant for Miss Rodeo Logan County 2023 is Brielyn Blevens, the 20-year-old daughter of Greg and Larissa Blevens of Brighton. She grew up participating in 4-H, Western and English pleasure, horse agility and volunteered at the High Hope Ranch and Rescue.
Drought, Irrigation Expected to Drain 2 Colorado Reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — July 29 – Aug. 4
Miss Rodeo Logan County Queens Contest — 9 a.m., Logan County Fairgrounds, location TBD. Qi Gong — 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Logan County Fair Creative Cooks Contest — 11 a.m., Dorothy Corsberg Theatre inside E.S. French Hall on the NJC campus. Logan County Fair Demonstration Contest —...
Superintendents annual barbecue kicks off 2022 Logan County Fair
The 2022 Logan County Fair kicked off Thursday evening with the annual Superintendents Barbecue in the Gary DeSoto Building on the Logan County Fairgrounds. The meal gives the Fair Board an opportunity to recognize the superintendents and other volunteers and thank them for their service. Superintendents are the ones who supervise the various classes of exhibitors and keep the fair running smoothly on a day-to-day basis.
Things To Do
Mason Memorial Roping kicks off the rodeo part of Logan County Fair and Rodeo. For the first time since he can remember, John Korrey didn’t rope in the 2022 Jim Mason Memorial Logan County Roping on Saturday. Although fully recovered from heart bypass surgery, Korrey chose to stay on foot Saturday during the first of the Logan County Fair’s six rodeos scheduled for this week. Still, the action went quickly, starting with barrel racing....
Inside 'Home Town Takeover's Massive Renovation of Fort Morgan, Colorado (Exclusive)
HGTV's Home Town Takeover is back in action and in Colorado to give a full renovation to the small town of Fort Morgan. This season is set to be bigger and better than before, and to accomplish their ambitious goals, Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier are teaming up with Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs to bring a new look to the tight-knit community.
Sterling man arrested after early morning stabbing
A Sterling man was jailed Monday morning after allegedly stabbing another man in the leg over a drug deal gone bad. According to a release from the Sterling Police Department, officers were called to 411 Macgregor Road at approximately 4:20 a.m. Monday for a reported stabbing. The investigation found that two men had gotten into a physical altercation over a debt related to the purchase of drugs.
Mason Memorial Roping kicks off the rodeo part of Logan County Fair and Rodeo
For the first time since he can remember, John Korrey didn’t rope in the 2022 Jim Mason Memorial Logan County Roping on Saturday. Although fully recovered from heart bypass surgery, Korrey chose to stay on foot Saturday during the first of the Logan County Fair’s six rodeos scheduled for this week.
