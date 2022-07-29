Relatives receive remains of loved ones who died in migrant tragedy

ktbb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
buzzfeednews.com
Many Of The Immigrants Who Died In The Trailer Of A Big Rig In Texas Were Trying To Make Money To Send Home To Their Impoverished Families
As the names of the 53 immigrants who died in a tractor-trailer last week in Texas have slowly been released, so has a clearer picture of their stories and what led to what appears to be the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history. On Friday, the Bexar County Medical...
Mexican Juarez cartel ordered to pay over $4B for 2019 deaths of 9 American women, kids as young as infants
A North Dakota federal court judge has ordered a Mexican cartel to pay more than $4.6 billion in connection with accusations that members killed nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community in 2019. The Juarez cartel was ordered to pay $1.5 billion toward the victims’ families, who filed...
Tigers, Giraffes, and Drug Lord Mansions: Welcome to Honduras’ ‘Narco State’
SANTA CRUZ DE YOJOA, Honduras—Joya Grande Zoo wasn’t built for ordinary visitors. To get there from the capital Tegucigalpa, we needed an SUV to slowly drive an hour up a bumpy, potholed dirt road with a reputation for bandits. Flanked by verdant, green trees, we didn’t pass another car for miles. And with no cell phone service, there was no indication we were on our way to anything, except for a few billboards featuring cartoon animals with enthusiastic slogans. “Let’s go to the zoo!!” read one, featuring a hippopotamus, jaws wide open, fangs out.
Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history
Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured
A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader
This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
4 handcuffed bodies found in burned-out wreckage of helicopter in Mexico with hand-written "criminal messages"
The bound bodies of four people were found Friday in the burned-out wreckage of a helicopter in Mexico's Gulf coast Huasteca region, along with signs indicating they were killed by a drug gang, authorities said. The killings were the second act of grisly violence in a month in the region.
Retired US marshal: Migrants try to come for the American dream, but cartels make it a 'living nightmare'
Retired U.S. Marshal Robert Almonte described the horrors migrants face on their way to the U.S. southern border on Tuesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime," and the "rape tree" cartels make to display their victims. ROBERT ALMONTE: I have pictures, I sent you one of the rape tree, and you have these...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
As Bahamas charges four men in Haitian migrant boat tragedy, family of 1-year-old mourns
The first time her phone rang, Lenise Georges didn’t believe the news. Her sister and 1-year-old niece were dead, the caller, another niece, said, explaining that their boat had capsized off the coast of Nassau and everyone onboard had died.
Body of Boy, 13, Who Died from Dehydration in Texas Migrant Truck Tragedy Returned to Guatemala
A Guatemalan victim of the June 27 migrant truck tragedy in San Antonio, Texas, has been returned to his home country. Received by his family at the Guatemala City airport around midday on Friday, 13-year-old Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac was the first of many victims to be repatriated, the Sacramento Bee reported. Guachiac Sipac died of dehydration.
Essence
315 Kids, Adults Escape Gang War In Haiti And 17 Haitian Migrants Found Dead Off Bahamas Coast
Classes are out for summer vacation, but since the attacks, many rooms have been converted into dormitories. Three hundred fifteen people have taken refuge in the Saint-Louis de Gonzague school, which is in the Delmas district in Haiti, running rife with gang wars. According to The Washington Post, the shelter...
Mexico’s Most Famous Female Narco Just Got a New Gig: TikTok Influencer
MEXICO CITY — Sandra Ávila Beltrán is Mexico’s most legendary female drug trafficker. Known as "Queen of the Pacific," she helped connect the fabled Sinaloa cartel with Colombian cocaine providers before she was finally caught, and spent seven years in prison in the U.S. and Mexico.
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
Migrant stash houses uncovered during South Texas hot spell
Border Patrol agents apprehended 48 migrants in two South Texas stash houses on Tuesday in triple-digit heat.
Texas Men Could Face Execution for Deaths of 53 Migrants in Trailer
Two men were indicted on Wednesday in the case of the 53 migrants who died inside a tractor-trailer last month while being smuggled through Texas. A federal grand jury in San Antonio charged Homero Zamorano Jr. and Christian Martínez, both residents of Pasadena, Texas, on charges of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death, according to the indictment.
Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero captured in Mexico
Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, an official with Mexico's navy confirmed Friday.
Mexico nabs FBI Most Wanted cartel boss accused of '80s kidnapping, murder of DEA agent
Mexican forces have arrested infamous drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero nearly a decade after he walked out of prison and returned to drug trafficking. An official with Mexico’s Navy on Friday confirmed Caro-Quintero’s arrest but provided no further details. Caro-Quintero left prison in 2013 after serving 28 years of a 40-year prison sentence for his involvement in the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.
