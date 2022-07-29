Jonathan Liu, MD, MS Joins UCSF Radiology Faculty

radiology.ucsf.edu
Daily Californian
Molecular and cell biology department announces death of undergraduate
UC Berkeley’s molecular and cell biology department announced the death of campus undergraduate and department member Britney Ng in a departmentwide email Friday. According to the announcement, Ng had worked in the department for more than a year. In response to learning of Ng’s death, the department has arranged Counseling and Psychological Services and Employee Assistance Program professionals to be present at the Li Ka Shing Center Aug. 3 for staff and student support.
thecurrent-online.com
California Governor Announces a State of Emergency for Monkey Pox
Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has proclaimed a state of emergency for monkeypox in order to support increased vaccination efforts as cases continue to spread throughout the state. The move comes days after a top health official stated that authorities were still debating whether a state declaration was necessary...
universityofcalifornia.edu
University of California hospitals lead California and the nation in latest rankings
University of California hospitals again are ranked among the best in the state and the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals survey, recognizing the world-class care they bring to California. Four UC hospitals are in California’s top six, and all rate nationally in multiple specialties for treating patients with complex, high-risk conditions.
I think microdosing should be legal: Let's fight depression and anxiety with ancient medicine
LeTa Jussila believes "magic" mushrooms could be key to helping us escape depression, alleviate anxiety and migraines and overcome trauma and PTSD. Standing among the redwoods in the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park, she explains in this video what psilocybin is and how Santa Cruz and our nation are moving toward decriminalizing it for medicinal purposes. She thinks our country made a mistake by making plants illegal in the late 1960s and that many of us could benefit from taking small doses of mushrooms (microdosing) regularly.
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SFist
One Month In, New SoMa ‘Drug Sobering Center’ Gets Mixed Reviews
More than 300 visitors have accessed the new SoMa Rise sobering center in its first month open, but it’s still unclear whether it's producing any good outcomes, or justifying its $4.2 million-a-year price tag. We are now just over one month into the operation of San Francisco’s long-planned drug...
Bay Area doctors warn public of increased COVID hospitalizations, deaths this winter
While monkeypox has been a major public health issue gripping the attention of the public and health officials, a group of Bay Area doctors says they are warning people not to forget about the threat COVID continues to pose.
Silicon Valley
Los Gatos couple goes with their gut to launch nutrition supplement company
A new, local nutritional supplement company is looking to “shake up the supplement industry.”. Los Gatos residents Danielle and David Stanton launched Fuel 4 Ever, a company that focuses on gut health and a healthy lifestyle and makes nutritional supplements without fillers, dyes or other additives. “We want to...
thedesertreview.com
Highest paying jobs in San Jose that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Art of deception: SF Arts Commission director used cultural grant to fund Hawaii vacation
A FORMER DIRECTOR of the San Francisco Arts Commission has been fined $20,000 after she admitted diverting grant money to finance a personal vacation in Hawaii. The grant had been intended for a local Native and Indigenous artist, and was awarded to fund a short documentary exploring pre-colonial connections across the Pacific. Instead, the money was used by former arts director Barbara Mumby-Huerta to pay travel expenses to Hawaii for herself, her daughter and a friend, a trip in which no work was ever produced.
Bay Area dad uses tech background to design innovative face mask, motivated by his children
With inclusion in mind, part of Kevin Ngo's process involved 3D scanning the faces of dozens of children across different ethnicities.
Silicon Valley
Oakland Chinatown faces a ‘dual pandemic’ of violence, COVID
Tony Fong never expected the pandemic to linger so long. When Fong closed his 7,000-square-foot Buffet Fortuna — an Oakland Chinatown staple for Chinese New Year celebrations, baby showers and birthday parties — in March 2020, he figured it might take a month or two to get back in business. He told workers not to go far, because “soon they will be back to work again.”
8 Great Family Date Night Activities in the Bay Area
Take advantage of later bedtimes and go out as family on the town (bonus: no sitters needed for these family-friendly adventures!). Of course, if you are looking for a kid-free adventure, you can check out our list of parent-only date night ideas around San Francsico as well. But for now, we’re hanging with the kids—from mirror mazes and mini golf, to a nighttime Ferris Wheel ride, we are sure these special outings with entertain the entire squad.
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
How Freddie's Sandwiches became a SF institution with celeb status
Freddie's still sells its signature sandwich that was created 96 years ago.
Legionnaires’ disease outbreak confirmed in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, health officials in Napa County are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The cases were just confirmed in recent weeks. Napa County Public Health detected nine cases of Legionnaires’ disease, and additional cases in the last few weeks. Dr. Karen Smith, the county’s interim public health officer, […]
travelexperta.com
4 Bookstores in San Francisco You Need To Visit
San Francisco is well known for the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, but the city is home to many more cool things you need to check if you visit it, and one of them is bookshops. From old bookshops that have been around for years to new independent bookstores, those have proven to be more alive than ever and doing well. So, whether you are an avid or casual reader, here is a list of the best bookstores in San Francisco you should consider visiting.
The Bold Italic
Last Month's Eats Checklist: Six Standout Newcomers From July
These six newcomers (or new menus) cover the gamut, from Ukrainian dumplings to Nigerian food, Detroit-style pizza to hefty salads. Alongside this month’s full restaurant reviews — Gozu, Eight Tables at China Live, Little Saint in Healdsburg, Ernest, Uccello Lounge — these newbies are worth visiting, with last month’s standouts here (as always, I’ve vetted, visited or ordered from each place reviewed):
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
oaklandside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in July
It was a month of fireworks — from the usual eye-popping East Bay pyrotechnics on and around the Fourth, to many, many local rapid tests flaring “positive purple” thanks to the latest COVID variant BA.5. Meanwhile, piles of colorful produce hit markets and plates (the stone fruit this year…), and a surprising number of new food businesses popped onto the scene. And though this metaphor might literally explode, let’s not forget the hot sparks of contention around the shuttering of Berkeley’s long-loved Cesar, forced to go out with a bang in July after 24 years. (See tomorrow’s closings.)
