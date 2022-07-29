Jonathan Liu, MD, MS Joins UCSF Radiology Faculty

San Francisco is well known for the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, but the city is home to many more cool things you need to check if you visit it, and one of them is bookshops. From old bookshops that have been around for years to new independent bookstores, those have proven to be more alive than ever and doing well. So, whether you are an avid or casual reader, here is a list of the best bookstores in San Francisco you should consider visiting.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO