Monday night road closure scheduled for portion of Woodruff Avenue

Pedestrian crossing improvements to be made at Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Construction will begin at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2. There will be lane closures but no street closures. Construction activities will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and include boring, pulling concrete,...
Ammon Road to be closed Monday for sewer line extension
Ammon Road will be closed Monday between 49th South and Sunnyside Road starting at 7 a.m. and continuing for approximately two months. This section of road will be closed for a sewer line extension project. The extension project is an effort to prepare for new housing developments within the city.
FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span
Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
Pocatello Valley firefighters battle brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello
Firefighters battled a brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello Friday. The blaze was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday in brush along Interstate 15 near Blackrock Canyon. Firefighters with the Pocatello Valley Fire Department battled the blaze using several fire trucks, according to Fire Chief Karen Aguilar. The blaze did not threaten any homes...
Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away
POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. The Fire Department said the fire was human-caused but accidental. There were no injuries.
City prepares for annual Ammon Days weekend
With festivities beginning Friday and continuing throughout Saturday evening, Ammon will again host its annual Ammon Days event. “We have records back into the ’60s for Ammon Days,” Mayor Sean Coletti said. “It’s a very long-running event and it seems to just get better every year.”
Firefighters save multiple homes from south Pocatello wildfire
POCATELLO — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from being damaged by a wildfire that ignited in south Pocatello late Friday night. The blaze was reported by a nearby resident around 11 p.m. near where Barton Road ends at the base of Chinese Peak. The fire scorched 13 acres of mostly rough terrain and threatened multiple homes but firefighters from the North Bannock and Pocatello fire departments, Bureau of...
One injured in crash at Pocatello motocross track
POCATELLO — A dirt bike rider was injured during a crash at the motocross track near Pocatello Regional Airport, authorities said. The crash occurred during a race at the track around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The male dirt bike rider was transported from the track via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The Fire Department described his injuries as non-life threatening. The dirt bike rider's name and details on how the crash occurred have not been released.
UPDATE: Here’s what happened after a car crashed into a canal on County Line Road
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of 105th East (also known as North 4400 East) and North County Line Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. this afternoon to a two-vehicle injury crash with one vehicle submerged in a canal. As deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they found a pickup pulling a trailer traveling east on County Line Road had collided with a southbound silver Toyota car as it crossed onto 105th East. The collision sent the car into the adjacent canal.
Emergency crews on scene after SUV crashes into house
IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are on the scene after an SUV crashed into an Idaho Falls home Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Witnesses say the SUV and a van were involved in the crash. The SUV left...
Why are some Rexburg student housing owners making the switch to condos?
REXBURG — Some apartment complexes that have housed Brigham Young University-Idaho students for years as part of the university’s approved housing network are preparing to leave that network to sell units individually as condos. Why are apartment complex owners taking this route, and what has created a market...
DEQ seeks comment on proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on a proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC. The post DEQ seeks comment on proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls City Council looks for solutions to growing homelessness issues
For maybe the first time, Idaho Falls is facing problems with homelessness and growing populations of encampments facing larger cities. The post Idaho Falls City Council looks for solutions to growing homelessness issues appeared first on Local News 8.
Fire destroys home, car, camper and horse trailer in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A fire gutted a home in south Pocatello on Friday afternoon and was still smoldering as of Friday evening. The blaze at a house on Darby Road southeast of the Bannock County Jail ignited shortly after 3 p.m. and the flames destroyed the residence as well as an adjacent car, camper and horse trailer, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. The fire consumed the one-story house and caused...
City of Ammon considering new swimming pool as current facility is 55 years old
AMMON — Closures for maintenance and ongoing repairs to a decades-old swimming pool, has the city of Ammon planning for a new facility in the future. Ammon city officials say that electrical, pump and filtration issues have troubled the outdoor Ammon City Swimming Pool, located off 3000 Southwick Lane in McCowin Park.
Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls
The Teton Pet Grooming Expo made the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls its home during the final weekend of July. The goal was for pet groomers to learn more about their craft and improve or add to their tools for the job. Gabrielle Phinney the organizer of the event says this is the first event of its kind in the area. The post Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Stuck pedal causes driver to run stop sign as SUV plows into home, police say
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an SUV crashed into a home Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue around 5:50 p.m. The driver of a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling south on...
Pocatello police investigating suspicious death
POCATELLO — Officers with the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a suspicious death. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, officers were dispatched to 948 North 10th Avenue in Pocatello for a reported suspicious unattended death, according to a department news release. The female, who has not been identified,...
Fatality accident near Tetonia
At approximately 12:04 p.m. on Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident at the junction of Idaho Highway 33 and Highway 32 west of the City of Tetonia. The post Fatality accident near Tetonia appeared first on Local News 8.
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
