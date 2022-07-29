Copy-paste: Rhonda Rebman Lopez ad parrots Democrats’ attacks on Jim Mooney

floridapolitics.com
Florida Influencer Poll: Charlie Crist, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna primed for Primary wins
Influencers also sound off on the state and federal races they're keeping their eyes on. Who will win the Republican Primaries in Florida’s 13th and 15th Congressional Districts? Who will come out on top in the Democratic Primary for Governor? And who will not be running for President in two years?
Al Lawson throws support to Daniel Uhlfelder in AG race
U.S. Rep. Al Lawson wants the next Attorney General to hail from the Panhandle, and that’s part of the reason why he’s endorsing Daniel Uhlfelder to be Florida’s next top legal advisor. “I’m supporting my fellow North Florida Democrat, Daniel Uhlfelder, for Florida Attorney General because I...
Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote
Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
Direct mail round-up: Group slams ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman for liberal spending habits and positions
Make America Florida PAC peers into the state House candidate's history. A new mailer is encouraging voters in state House District 65 to confront Republican Jake Hoffman about past political positions. “If liberal ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman knocks on your door,” the mailer suggests, “ask him these 4 questions.”...
Ron DeSantis tops Donald Trump in national 2024 poll when first and second choices combined
More polling makes the case for a DeSantis run for the White House. A fresh national survey offers new evidence of Ron DeSantis’ viability if he runs for President in 2024. A Suffolk University/USA TODAY survey shows DeSantis ahead of Trump in hypothetical presidential preference Primary polling that combined first and second choices among possible candidates.
12 of 14 Central Florida GOP congressional candidates say they believe Donald Trump won in 2020
12 of 14 Republican candidates in a forum said they believe Joe Biden did not win. There is no shortage of Republican congressional candidates in Central Florida who still believe that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and the real winner, President Joe Biden, did not. At a...
Gov. DeSantis reappoints three to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Three familiar faces are returning for another term. Three familiar faces with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are returning for another term as Commissioners. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently reappointed Steven Hudson, Gary Lester and Gary Nicklaus to the Commission. A Ft. Lauderdale native, Hudson received his first...
Gov. DeSantis reappoints Erin Knight to Citizens Property Insurance board
Knight was originally appointed by DeSantis in May 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped Erin Knight to remain on the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s board of governors, reappointing her for a full four-year term. Knight, a Coral Gables resident, was first appointed in May 2021 by DeSantis. She is President...
southernillinoisnow.com
Florida battles federal LGBTQ protections
(NEW YORK) — As the federal government aims at expanding protections for LGBTQ people, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state agencies are vowing to dodge those safeguards. In a memo from the Florida education department on Thursday, the agency told state schools to ignore nondiscrimination guidance from the U.S. Department of Education and Department of Agriculture.
Florida congresswoman calls on DOJ to investigate Florida utility company over ‘dark money’ claims
ORLANDO, Fla. — A U.S. congresswoman is asking the Department of Justice to investigate Florida Power & Light over claims that the utility used “dark money” to disguise sources of political funding and sway elections in Florida, as well as other allegations documented in recent news reports.
Groups rally in Orlando to expand Florida’s LGBTQ+ healthcare coverage
ORLANDO, Fla. — Groups rallied in downtown Orlando on Sunday to push for expanded healthcare coverage for the LGBTQ+ community. Supporters said possible changes in coverage in Florida will be harmful for transgender youth. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Most of the signs and shirts in...
villages-news.com
Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida
This past week, I joined law enforcement leaders from across our state at the 2022 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference. It’s always an honor to address the brave men and women of Florida law enforcement. While speaking to these heroes, I highlighted our efforts to recruit qualified officers from across the nation to join our state’s ranks.
Florida To Get Transportation Resilience Money
Florida will get $70 million this fiscal year to address the effects of climate change on transportation infrastructure and evacuation routes as part of a new federal program. In all, the program could send $364 million to the state for such projects over five years.
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
ocala-news.com
Florida Sheriffs Association announces new board for 2022-2023, Marion County Sheriff named Chairman
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) for the 2022-2023 year. The FSA, which is one of the largest and most successful law enforcement associations in the United States, recently announced its leadership for the 2022-2023 year:. President –...
wogx.com
From Russia to Florida: FBI halts Russian agent's 7-year influence campaign
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Russian foreign agent has been indicted by a Federal grand jury in Tampa for running a "brazen influence campaign, turning U.S. political groups and U.S. citizens into instruments of the Russian government," according to the FBI. Over the course of seven years, from 2014 to...
Miami Drag Show Brunch Calls BS on DeSantis’ ‘Political Drama’
MIAMI—Every table at one of Miami’s most popular weekend drag brunch venues was taken on Saturday morning as a mix of LGBTQ regulars and out-of-town straight women celebrating bachelorette parties filed in ahead of the main event. The crowd at R House Wynwood, a restaurant known for hosting raucous drag shows starring some of the city’s longtime transgender artists, showed up in droves just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly declared war on the restaurant, claiming it poses a “disturbing” threat to kids.
Florida Cities and Counties with the Oldest Populations
Generally speaking, the world's population is growing older. And the population of the United States is no exception. Some of this older population choose Florida as their retirement destination. And some Florida cities and counties are more popular with older residents than others.
islandernews.com
Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida
There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
WESH
Golf cart interest skyrockets in Central Florida communities
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Just like pub subs, flip flops and afternoon thunderstorms, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight in many of Central Florida's residential neighborhoods. But they're not all the same and the rules of the road are a moving target. You see them in...
