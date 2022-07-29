ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Copy-paste: Rhonda Rebman Lopez ad parrots Democrats’ attacks on Jim Mooney

By Peter Schorsch
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Al Lawson throws support to Daniel Uhlfelder in AG race

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson wants the next Attorney General to hail from the Panhandle, and that’s part of the reason why he’s endorsing Daniel Uhlfelder to be Florida’s next top legal advisor. “I’m supporting my fellow North Florida Democrat, Daniel Uhlfelder, for Florida Attorney General because I...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote

Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis tops Donald Trump in national 2024 poll when first and second choices combined

More polling makes the case for a DeSantis run for the White House. A fresh national survey offers new evidence of Ron DeSantis’ viability if he runs for President in 2024. A Suffolk University/USA TODAY survey shows DeSantis ahead of Trump in hypothetical presidential preference Primary polling that combined first and second choices among possible candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis reappoints three to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Three familiar faces are returning for another term. Three familiar faces with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are returning for another term as Commissioners. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently reappointed Steven Hudson, Gary Lester and Gary Nicklaus to the Commission. A Ft. Lauderdale native, Hudson received his first...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis reappoints Erin Knight to Citizens Property Insurance board

Knight was originally appointed by DeSantis in May 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped Erin Knight to remain on the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s board of governors, reappointing her for a full four-year term. Knight, a Coral Gables resident, was first appointed in May 2021 by DeSantis. She is President...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andrew Gillum
Person
Yolanda Brown
southernillinoisnow.com

Florida battles federal LGBTQ protections

(NEW YORK) — As the federal government aims at expanding protections for LGBTQ people, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state agencies are vowing to dodge those safeguards. In a memo from the Florida education department on Thursday, the agency told state schools to ignore nondiscrimination guidance from the U.S. Department of Education and Department of Agriculture.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida

This past week, I joined law enforcement leaders from across our state at the 2022 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference. It’s always an honor to address the brave men and women of Florida law enforcement. While speaking to these heroes, I highlighted our efforts to recruit qualified officers from across the nation to join our state’s ranks.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Parrots#Florida Politics#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Republican#Floridians
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

Miami Drag Show Brunch Calls BS on DeSantis’ ‘Political Drama’

MIAMI—Every table at one of Miami’s most popular weekend drag brunch venues was taken on Saturday morning as a mix of LGBTQ regulars and out-of-town straight women celebrating bachelorette parties filed in ahead of the main event. The crowd at R House Wynwood, a restaurant known for hosting raucous drag shows starring some of the city’s longtime transgender artists, showed up in droves just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly declared war on the restaurant, claiming it poses a “disturbing” threat to kids.
MIAMI, FL
L. Cane

Florida Cities and Counties with the Oldest Populations

Generally speaking, the world's population is growing older. And the population of the United States is no exception. Some of this older population choose Florida as their retirement destination. And some Florida cities and counties are more popular with older residents than others.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida

There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy