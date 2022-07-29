The New York Islanders could be sharing a $1.28 billion-plus Mega Millions jackpot with fans

abc7ny.com
Mega Millions reveals winning numbers for $1.28 billion jackpot
The drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history took place Friday night. The winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14. It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated to hit $1.28 billion by...
If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you need to know
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now $1 billion. If you're lucky enough to win, stay quiet and read this to know what to do.
When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone
With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
Mega Millions: When is the next drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot?
The Mega Millions prize fund surpassed $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed this threshold in the lottery game's two-decade-long history. With an estimated $1.1 billion promised to at least one lucky winner, the game's current pot is almost as large as record amounts won in 2018 and 2021. Those years, players whose ticket numbers matched the figures drawn by Mega Millions administrators were awarded roughly $1.05 billion and $1.5 billion.The next drawing is set to take place on Friday, July 29, at 11 p.m. ET. It will be the 13th to take place since...
Mega Millions jackpot increases to a little over $1 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one was lucky enough to draw all of the six lucky numbers. The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The largest ever jackpot in Mega Millions history hit $1.537 billion before the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. If someone were to win after Friday's drawing and chose the cash option, the person would go home with $602.5 million before taxes.Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said the lottery's website experience performance issues after 62 million people tried to visit it.
New York Islanders buy $50,000 worth of Mega Millions lottery tickets as jackpot reaches $1.2 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.2 billion and everyone wants a piece of the pie. Everyone, including the New York Islanders, which purchased $50,000 in tickets, the team announced. Why $50,000? Apparently, the figure is in honor of the team’s 50th anniversary. Per Newsday’s Andrew Gross:
Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation's 3rd largest
One of the nation’s biggest lottery prizes got a little bigger Thursday as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion.The increase ahead of Friday night’s drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because it has been more than three months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot. That amounts to 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.
$1.28 billion Mega Millions pot awaits winner
For the third time in the history of the national lottery game, Mega-Millions, the jackpot has grown to more than $1 billion to $1.28 billion at the last report. At the current rate, it would register as the second largest jackpot in the lottery’s history, only behind 2018’s drawing that awarded $1.5 billion.
Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot lures players to the 'luckiest' 7-Eleven
One 7-Eleven convenience store in California is the self-proclaimed "LUCKIEST 7-ELEVEN IN THE WORLD," after it sold a winning ticket for the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history six years ago. Nobody won the $810 million jackpot on Tuesday night, meaning the total has soared to a whopping $1.28 billion....
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $630M
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to increase after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday. The upcoming jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing reached $630 million, according to the Mega Millions website on Wednesday. The jackpot has been growing for four months, and rose after when no winner...
Mega Millions Lottery: The Islanders make a big move to win $1.28 billion jackpot
The New York Islanders are looking to win the Mega Millions jackpot but not for themselves. They want to win it for others. The Mega Millions Lottery jackpot continues to grow. Ahead of the latest drawing, the jackpot is now up to a lucrative $1.28 billion. As it turns out, there is a professional sports franchise that is looking to win the lottery drawing.
