Flood Advisory issued July 29 at 3:16PM MDT until July 29 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Death toll rises to at least 25 in Kentucky flooding as people in stricken areas remain hard to reach, governor says
The death toll in flood-stricken parts of eastern Kentucky climbed to at least 25 and will almost certainly “get worse” as first responders work to account for missing residents, the state’s governor said Saturday. Gov. Andy Beshear said the immediate goal is “to get as many people...
The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on history
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7's Sam Harasimowicz decided to get in on a chance to win with the Good Morning El Paso team. "I have $20, and here at ABC-7, we're trying to see if we can turn this 20 into a billion," said Harasimowicz. A life-long player says he...
ACLU again questions Border Patrol pursuits, investigations after rollover leaves 2 dead
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- Civil rights advocacy groups are again raising concerns about high-speed pursuits by U.S. Border Patrol agents after a crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, early Wednesday left two people dead and 10 others injured. While it remains unclear what the role the Border Patrol played...
