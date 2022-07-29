How You Can Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions!

943litefm.com
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?
So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Mega Millions ticket in Illinois wins $1.33 billion jackpot, $1 million ticket sold in NYC
NEW YORK -- There's a grand prize winner in Friday's $1.33 billion Mega Millions drawing, and a $1 million ticket was sold in the Bronx.The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The $1 million ticket was sold at New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road. According to Mega Millions, the only winning ticket for the nation's third-largest jackpot was purchased in Illinois.On Saturday, lottery officials announced the jackpot grew from $1.28 billion to just over $1.33 billion.What are the odds of winning?In 2017, Mega Millions changed the rules and increased the number of gold mega balls from 15 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot grew from one in 259 million to one in 302 million. The jackpot winner has two options: receive annual payments over 30 years or take a lump sum. During Tuesday's drawing, a $1 million winning ticket was sold on Staten Island. Someone matched the first five numbers and only missed the mega ball. There were two $1 million winners in New Jersey on Tuesday.
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY’s Most Eclectic Home For Sale! Animal Statues? Wait, There’s More!
In the town that I grew up in there was one house that we all knew. Even though I never met the home owner we would talk about the wood shingle siding complimented by pink shutters and a pink front door. The lady of the house also drove around town in a pink Cadillac, yes like the song. This home was the talk of our town but nothing compared to the one I just discovered here in New York State.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
WMUR.com
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Hampshire for Friday night's drawing. A customer at Market Basket on South Broadway in Salem purchased the ticket. The first five numbers of the ticket matched the winning numbers. A Match 5 is worth a million-dollar prize. Circle K in...
Have You Heard of This Uniquely Named Spot in the Upper Hudson Valley?
A few weeks ago, we asked listeners about some of the towns and hamlets in New York state with the strangest names. We received a number of responses, including several locations we had never heard of. These are truly some areas where if you were to blink, you'll miss them. This is just one of them.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
boropark24.com
Gray Wolf Sighting in Upstate New York
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has yet to acknowledge the existence of wolves in the state of New York. They cite the St. Lawrence River, and other man-made barriers are what prevent wolves from making their way from Canada to the United States. However, this is contradicted...
Enjoy Some Of The World’s Largest Goat Statues Here In Upstate New York
If you love goats, you won't want to miss these goats located in Upstate New York in the Sharon Springs region. Commissioned by Beekman 1802 in conjunction with the nearby Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, a new art display in is bringing goat fans of all ages to celebrate at the historic Beekman Farm.
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
What this expert says you should do if you win the Mega Millions drawing
The Mega Millions numbers have been drawn and the jackpot is a whopping $1.28 billion. The odds of winning are one in 303 million.
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
Favorite Hudson Valley Area Waterparks
We've got the top 5 popular Hudson Valley area waterparks. Oh, the lazy, hazy days of summer. Spending time with the family at the local waterpark is always a fun way to cool down during a heatwave of record high temps. According to National Day Calendar, National Waterpark Day is celebrated annually on July 28. We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite, area waterpark was and have compiled a top 5 list.
Central Hudson: Late Fee Charges Resuming Following Pandemic Suspension
When the pandemic hit more than two years ago, so many of us were immediately asking a million 'what if' questions. Two of the most popular, at least among my family and friend group; What if this impacts my employment? What if I can't pay my bills on time? Some may remember a number of credit card companies began notifying customers that they were able to skip payments or avoid late costs, student loan payments were able to be deferred, I know my car loan lender offered a skip a payment initiative, and then there was the whole moratorium on utility billing collections. Well, one massive Hudson Valley utility company has announced that late payment charges will resume.
Did Christmas in July Start in New York?
Everyone who knows me is aware that I am very much a Halloween person. We all have a holiday we love and mine happens to be Halloween. I realize most people love Christmas and that really isn't a surprise. In a survey done last year according to greetingsisland.com Christmas is...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
