North Dakota long term care facilities still facing staff shortages

WalletHub Study: North Dakota and Minnesota early education systems among worst in nation
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and Minnesota have found themselves at the bottom of the list when it comes to early education, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website ranked the best and worst performing early education systems across the country. The study taking into account 12 key metrics, including everything from state pre-k programs offered to quality benchmarks and total reported spending per child in enrolled pre-k. North Dakota finished second worst in the study, while Minnesota finished fourth worst.
North Dakota ranks 1st nationwide for lung cancer treatment rates
(Fargo, ND) -- A new report shows the state of North Dakota leads the nation when it comes to lung cancer treatment rates. "Treatment is really important for sure, but we really also want to emphasize in the report about early detection and screening," said Pat McKone, Senior Director for Public Policy for the American Lung Association.
Western North Dakota residents in rural communities to receive internet infrastructure grant
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new grant will boost access to high-speed internet access in western North Dakota. Parshall-based Reservation Telephone Cooperative is getting an 18-point-five million dollar federal grant as part of an over 400-million dollar program to improve high-speed access in eleven states, including western North Dakota and parts of eastern Montana. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development agency is providing the funding.
Cases of COVID-19 on the rise in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's COVID-19 case count has topped 1,800 for the third consecutive week. The state Health Department says cases have increased slightly over the past seven days from the previous week. Officials say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are driving case numbers up this summer.
North Dakota expecting sweltering week trapped under Heat Dome
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota residents can expect a sweltering week while much of the state is trapped under a heat dome. Temperatures are expected to continue to surpass 90 degrees and to approach 100 in some areas. Fargo's high for Tuesday is 93 degrees. The weather will get cooler tomorrow, dipping into the 70s and 80s, before bouncing back to the mid to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.
South Dakota school districts still seeking 300 teachers
(WDAY Radio) -- South Dakota school districts are still trying to fill nearly 300 openings for teachers. Associated School Boards of South Dakota Executive Director Wade Pogany says the openings remain as the school year approaches in the next several weeks. Pogany says 65 of the openings are in special education and another 64 are for elementary school positions.
Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?
Public support for euthanasia is on the rise as is its political peril. Continue reading…
