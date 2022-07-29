More rural North Dakota counties getting high speed internet

www.am1090theflag.com
Related
am1090theflag.com
Western North Dakota residents in rural communities to receive internet infrastructure grant
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new grant will boost access to high-speed internet access in western North Dakota. Parshall-based Reservation Telephone Cooperative is getting an 18-point-five million dollar federal grant as part of an over 400-million dollar program to improve high-speed access in eleven states, including western North Dakota and parts of eastern Montana. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development agency is providing the funding.
Government Technology
USDA Funds to Expand Broadband in North Dakota, Montana
(TNS) — Parshall-based Reservation Telephone Cooperative is getting an $18.5 million federal grant to expand high-speed Internet access in western North Dakota and part of eastern Montana. The grant is part of $401 million being doled out in 11 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development...
am1090theflag.com
WalletHub Study: North Dakota and Minnesota early education systems among worst in nation
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and Minnesota have found themselves at the bottom of the list when it comes to early education, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website ranked the best and worst performing early education systems across the country. The study taking into account 12 key metrics, including everything from state pre-k programs offered to quality benchmarks and total reported spending per child in enrolled pre-k. North Dakota finished second worst in the study, while Minnesota finished fourth worst.
Inflation and Drought Costs to Hit Montana Consumers Next Year
We reached out to former Montana Democratic Congressional candidate Joe Dooling on Tuesday to talk about his ranching operation in the Helena valley and how inflation is affecting his operation and will affect consumers in the short and long term. Dooling was transparent about the rapidly increasing expenses in his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cases of COVID-19 on the rise in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's COVID-19 case count has topped 1,800 for the third consecutive week. The state Health Department says cases have increased slightly over the past seven days from the previous week. Officials say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are driving case numbers up this summer.
Registered apprenticeship program aims to strengthen Montana's workforce
On July 19th Governor Greg Gianforte announced Montana’s registered Apprenticeship program was making significant progress toward creating new apprentices in Montana.
Flathead Beacon
Montana Democratic Platform Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access, State Constitution and Public Lands
Montana Democrats met in their historical stronghold of Butte this weekend for the party’s 2022 platform convention, reaffirming support for positions core to the party’s identity following a year of Republican control of the state that’s seen a rapid advancement of conservative policies emerging from Helena. Amendments...
North Dakota State Fair - Nelly - "Must Be The Alcohol"
Would You Go To A Concert Where No Alcohol Is Sold?
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
am1090theflag.com
North Dakota ranks 1st nationwide for lung cancer treatment rates
(Fargo, ND) -- A new report shows the state of North Dakota leads the nation when it comes to lung cancer treatment rates. "Treatment is really important for sure, but we really also want to emphasize in the report about early detection and screening," said Pat McKone, Senior Director for Public Policy for the American Lung Association.
am1090theflag.com
South Dakota school districts still seeking 300 teachers
(WDAY Radio) -- South Dakota school districts are still trying to fill nearly 300 openings for teachers. Associated School Boards of South Dakota Executive Director Wade Pogany says the openings remain as the school year approaches in the next several weeks. Pogany says 65 of the openings are in special education and another 64 are for elementary school positions.
sdpb.org
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states
Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
Living in Montana Means You Are Least Likely to Go Broke! Whoohoo!
So, I get an email trying to get me to invest in something to protect my savings against inflation. Quite bold that, assuming I have significant savings. As I checked my inbox I found a Consumer Affairs article about how long it takes to go broke when you find yourself canned. Depending on your banked savings and monthly costs, this email said that each state had its own “Go Broke By Date” like a Milk carton.
The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States
Each state has its own particular word that it struggles with
North Dakota On The Watch For Invasive Jumping Worms
Watch a video of these extra wiggly worms that want to ruin your lawn and garden. Also, destroy our forests if we had any.
Flathead Beacon
Montana Economists Don’t Predict Recession Despite Slowdown
Despite the economic and workforce challenges that Montanans have faced since the beginning of the pandemic, the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.7% in 2021 while employment has grown by 3.8%, Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) Chief Economist Barb Wagner said July 28 at a chamber of commerce update at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell.
One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited
Multiple wildfires are burning in the west. After a slow start, it seems that this year's fire season is officially upon us, but how does this year compare to one of the worst fire seasons in Montana history?. There are currently three active wildfires in Montana. The largest of the...
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has been most pronounced in rural communities, […] The post ‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
msuexponent.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Montana
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Montana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0