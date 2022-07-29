www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
beachconnection.net
Historic Astoria Ferry Abruptly Sinks - Rare Interior Photos of N. Oregon Coast Landmark
(Astoria, Oregon) – A bit of north Oregon coast and Washington coast history partially sank into the waters of Astoria on July 28, as the 100-year-old Tourist No. 2 ferry suddenly capsized. There is no clear reason yet why or if there is serious environmental damage in the area, which is near a dock in downtown. (All photos Angi Wildt / Angi D. Wildt Gallery)
beachconnection.net
Life Finds Home on Ropes Beneath Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Seaside, Oregon) - For such a beautiful place, the ocean is actually fairly weird. On the surface it's all calming waves and hypnotizing tidelines, but underneath life is doing some extraordinary stuff. Just beyond those lovely beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast, the real estate gets bizarre. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium. Above: closeup of a stalked tunicate on a rope)
Top Oregon Coast breweries, according to TripAdvisor
Heading to the Oregon Coast for a quick trip? How about hitting up one of the coast's top-rated breweries?
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
beachconnection.net
What Is That Freaky Trilobite Thing in Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Caves?
(Manzanita, Oregon) – You're wandering the beaches on a lovely day, somewhere on the Oregon coast or Washington coastline. There are a handful of caves or crevices in the rocks to explore, at places like, say, Bandon, Ruby Beach in Washington or Hug Point near Cannon Beach. You saunter into that cave and suddenly – boom – there's a giant, primeval-looking bug skittering about. (Photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium unless otherwise noted)
WWEEK
How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing
If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
Thousands get nekkid on annual Portland bike ride
For the first time in about 3 years, thousands of naked bike riders cycled their way through the streets of Portland Saturday night.
kptv.com
Fire damages Ridgefield home
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire started in a Ridgefield neighborhood and spread to a nearby house Monday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Firefighters got the call at about 7 a.m. from a neighbor who saw black smoke coming out of a house on the 1400 Block of Northwest 304th Circle. CCFR said the fire started outside the home and spread to the walls and attic before the fire department was called.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Hwy. 131 Opens TODAY, Sunday July 31st at 4 pm Ahead of Schedule
Tillamook County Public Works and ODOT announced today Sunday July 31st: Hwy 131 reopened to two way traffic at 4pm today. The road is currently gravel. Utility work related to the road closure is scheduled for early next week. Paving will take place after the utility work is complete. Huge...
Pacific Northwest heat wave leads to cancelled summer festivities
Summer is in full swing, which means concerts, markets and festivals are happening all over the Portland metro area. But with July’s extreme heat, some celebrations have been cancelled.
WWEEK
Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now
In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Merkley, Wyden Champion Critical Projects for Oregon Communities in Federal Funding Bills; Nearly $4 Million Coming to Tillamook County Projects
Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced July 29, 2022 they secured funding for essential community projects across Oregon in the Fiscal Year 2023 Senate Appropriations bills. A total of 111 Oregon community-initiated projects were included in the FY23 federal funding bills that will help...
Tolo Mountain wildfire quadruples in size in Deschutes National Forest
A wildfire spreading in the Deschutes National Forest southwest of Bend has tripled in size from Thursday afternoon to Friday, and now more firefighters are being called in to contain the blaze.
Eater
Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond
Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
Eater
Portland Restaurants Closing Due to the Heat Friday
In the heat waves of 2021, many Portland restaurants and food carts were forced to close multiple times throughout the summer, temperatures climbing to dangerous three-digit levels. This year, it seems more Portland restaurant owners and food carts have figured out ways to stay open despite the heat, perhaps recognizing that these summer heat waves will likely become an annual tradition. The staff of food cart Bing Mi moved into its restaurant sibling, Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar, for the week to avoid the hotter food cart. Many restaurants and food carts — Bar Cala and Sunrice, to name a few — decided to change their menus to avoid turning on the oven or stove, focusing on raw and fresh dishes. And some have just truncated their hours to avoid the heat, like barbecue cart Bark City, which has been closing at 2 p.m. to avoid the hottest time of day.
