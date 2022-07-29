ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

HWY. 131 UPDATE: Highway 131 to Netarts and Oceanside closed due to large sinkhole, construction underway; Travelers detour south from Tillamook to Highway 101, and onto Sandlake Road.

