HWY. 131 UPDATE: Highway 131 to Netarts and Oceanside closed due to large sinkhole, construction underway; Travelers detour south from Tillamook to Highway 101, and onto Sandlake Road.

Hwy. 131 Opens TODAY, Sunday July 31st at 4 pm Ahead of Schedule
Tillamook County Public Works and ODOT announced today Sunday July 31st: Hwy 131 reopened to two way traffic at 4pm today. The road is currently gravel. Utility work related to the road closure is scheduled for early next week. Paving will take place after the utility work is complete. Huge...
Potter Fire closes part of Pacific Crest Trail
A fire in the Willamette National Forest has closed the Pacific Crest Trail in an area of southern Oregon, the US Forest Service posted on their Facebook page.
ALERT: Highway 131 Closed between Tillamook and Oceanside due to culvert failure; Detour in place 7/28/22 5:30 pm
HWY 131 – EKLOFF ROAD CLOSURE. The Oregon Department of Transportation has issued an emergency alert at 5:30 pm on Thursday July 28, 2022 that it will immediately close Highway 131 between Tillamook and the junction with Whiskey Creek Road. A culvert failure is collapsing the highway and will require at least 48 hours to repair.
ODOT shuts down Highway 131 due to sinkhole
A sinkhole has shut down Highway 131 near Whiskey Creek Road, Netarts-Oceanside Fire District announced Thursday evening.
Historic ferry partially sinks in Astoria
A historic ferry harbored in Astoria partially sunk, the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted Friday morning.
Lack of patrol deputies forces Lincoln County sheriff to end responses to nuisance and low-level criminal calls in rural areas
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are no longer responding to nuisance and some lower-level criminal complaints in Yachats and unincorporated areas of the county because of a lack of patrol deputies. The order by Sheriff Curtis Landers took effect Sunday. Landers said the unprecedented change was “due to an...
I-5 northbound exit to Aurora-Donald closes Monday for 2-week project
As part of the project to reconstruct the Aurora-Donald interchange from Interstate 5, the Oregon Department of Transportation will close the northbound I-5 exit to Ehlen Road (exit 278) all hours and days beginning Monday, Aug. 1, and concluding Aug. 15. The project will lengthen and widen the northbound ramp...
Historic ferry capsizes in Astoria, spilling fuel into the Columbia River
The U.S. Coast Guard is now responding, trying to contain the fuel before it spreads further. Officials do not yet know the extent of the spill.
Tolo Mountain Fire now 41 acres, 20% contained, officials say
The wildfire burning in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend has spread to 41 acres since being reported at 8 acres last Thursday.
Top Oregon Coast breweries, according to TripAdvisor
Heading to the Oregon Coast for a quick trip? How about hitting up one of the coast's top-rated breweries?
Portland metro heat wave approaches duration record
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat continues to hold strong across the Pacific Northwest. Saturday came in at 102 at PDX, after Friday’s 100, setting up a two-day streak of 100+ temps. The record is 5, set back in July 1941. And when it comes to a streak...
Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
Tolo Mountain wildfire quadruples in size in Deschutes National Forest
A wildfire spreading in the Deschutes National Forest southwest of Bend has tripled in size from Thursday afternoon to Friday, and now more firefighters are being called in to contain the blaze.
A pair of issues knock out power to hundreds in Portland
PGE Crews are working to restore service to hundreds of Portland customers after a pair of power outages
Climate Change on the Oregon Coast (3-part series)
Humans are adaptable and extreme weather is part of life on Earth, but the average climate has shifted so drastically in the last century that our infrastructure and behaviors haven’t adjusted. It’s easy to see the patterns of human influence at the global level; rising sea level, increased drought and aridification, torrential flooding, and epic ice storms have plagued the 21st century.
3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River
A new construction project by TriMet may make your commute even longer this weekend. Southeast Portland’s newest bakery is known for its spirited cakes, sweet treats infused with whiskey, rum, champagne or another delicious liquor!. Recruiting new football officials is an ongoing effort in Portland. Updated: 18 hours ago.
Salty Raven coming to Cannon Beach
Seasons Sparks has been a part of the gift industry since 1989. “While it was fulfilling in many ways, it was always about helping others in their art careers, never my own,” she said. In 2008, she started designing t-shirts to sell at that same Portland store. “I made...
Heat Wave Reaches Most Dangerous Point
The Portland area is entering what could be the most dangerous phase yet in what’s already becoming a historically long and life-threatening heat wave, with forecasts showing some of the hottest potential daytime and nighttime temperatures yet. With forecasts showing temperatures potentially topping 100 degrees through Saturday, and with...
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
