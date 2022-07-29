Top North Dakota Senate Democrat wants inquiry into building lease, construction overruns

www.am1090theflag.com
Christian flag to fly at City Hall after Boston lost Supreme Court case
BOSTON - The flag at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court fight will finally fly Thursday at Boston City Hall.The Camp Constitution flag will be raised at 11 a.m., five years after the request was first made.There are three flagpoles outside City Hall that fly the U.S., Massachusetts and Boston flags. Occasionally, the city takes down its own flag and temporarily raises another one.In 2017, Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist, wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.Although Boston had approved 284 straight applications...
