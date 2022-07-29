www.crossroadstoday.com
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for...
Arizona attorney general race wide open in GOP primaries
PHOENIX (AP) — The race for Arizona attorney general is wide open heading into Tuesday’s primaries, with six Republicans and a lone Democrat eyeing a job that could have have an outsized role on issues like abortion and election integrity. Term limits prevent Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich,...
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
West Virginia Senate balks on governor’s income tax cut plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A 10% reduction in West Virginia’s income tax proposed by Gov. Jim Justice stalled Friday in the Senate. Instead of taking up the Republican governor’s proposal, the Senate explained its intentions to reduce the personal property tax and business inventory tax if voters in November approve a constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to do so.
Georgia teachers get $125 more for supplies from federal aid
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is using federal COVID-19 relief money to give teachers another $125 to buy school supplies, months after issuing a similar stipend. Kemp, a Republican running for reelection, made the announcement Friday at Ola High School in Henry County before teachers preparing...
Alex Jones’ media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ media company Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy on Friday, but his attorney said it should not disrupt the defamation damages trial underway in Texas that seeks to force Jones to pay $150 million or more to the family of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack.
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
