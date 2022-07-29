ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California not ready to declare emergency over monkeypox

By DON THOMPSON and JANIE HAR
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VePgk_0gy3ceBj00
Monkeypox California FILE - People line up at a monkeypox vaccination site on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Encino, Calif. California's public health officer said they are pressing for more vaccine and closely monitoring the spread of the monkeypox virus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California officials are pressing for more vaccine and acting with “utmost urgency” to slow the spread of the monkeypox virus, but they have not decided whether to declare a statewide emergency as the city of San Francisco announced on Thursday, the state's public health officer said Friday.

Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, said they are focused on getting accurate information to the public and expand testing. He said they are taking advantage of the ties forged with local health offices and clinics during the coronavirus pandemic to distribute vaccines quickly.

“We're looking carefully to decide whether we need to do an official declaration of emergency,” he said at a briefing with reporters. At the moment, the state is “really mobilizing the tremendous resources and infrastructure that we built for COVID, and using it now for monkeypox.”

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing. People getting sick so far have been primarily men who have sex with men. But health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.

The type of monkeypox virus identified in this outbreak are rarely fatal, and people usually recover within weeks. But the lesions and blisters caused by the virus are painful, and they can prevent swallowing or bowel movements if in the throat or anus.

“We are getting just a very high volume of folks who are calling with very real fear and anxiety, and people who are calling in very real pain. Those who do have monkeypox and are struggling to get access to treatments,” said Tyler TerMeer, chief executive officer of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

On Thursday, San Francisco declared a state of emergency while New York state declared the monkeypox virus an “imminent threat" to public health, paving the way for greater flexibility and speed. The World Health Organization over the weekend declared the monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries a global emergency.

California has reported nearly 800 probable and confirmed cases of more than 3,000 identified in the U.S. Only New York has reported more cases.

The problem has been a national shortage of vaccine. On Friday, the state's two U.S. senators sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urging him to provide at least 600,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine to his home state.

California has distributed more than 25,000 vaccine doses, and expects another 72,000, said Aragón.

A spokesperson for the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has also contacted the manufacturer directly, with discussions continuing on vaccine supplies, logistics, and how California could get additional doses.

“We’re not even close to where we need to be,” said Newsom last week in an interview with KTVU-TV.

Members of the LGBTQ community have been furious with slow response from government at all levels, and say the world should have been better prepared in manufacturing and stockpiling vaccine. They've expressed frustration over the inability to get the vaccine and fears they're being abandoned yet again in a public health crisis, much as they were with HIV and AIDS.

California Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco, has urged the state to declare an emergency, which would provide greater flexibility around testing and vaccinations. But he also said Friday that state leaders have acted with an appropriate sense of urgency.

“At this point, I think local, state, federal, we’re all rowing in the same direction. We just all need to row faster because we have a limited window of time to control this outbreak,” he said.

TerMeer said a state declaration of emergency will be useful when vaccines arrive and resources are needed to quickly inoculate people. But he said the federal government should have declared one early on.

“There will be unfortunate and lasting consequences to our community as a direct result of the federal government’s slow and inadequate response to this outbreak,” he said.

—-

Har reported from Marin County, California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students

The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Women work to get dog out back after man leaves her behind in California

TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa women said a man arrested for harboring a teenage runaway twice now left his dog behind in California. FOX23 previously reported that Christopher Bartley was first arrested in June for harboring a teenage runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Texas teen's parenthood journey reflects state of post-Roe America

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brooke Alexander of Corpus Christi, Texas, runs a tight schedule raising her twin 5-month-old girls, Olivia and Kendall. From feedings to naptime and diaper changes, the 19-year-old told "NIGHTLINE" that her journey to motherhood wasn’t what she planned. But even though she has little time for herself, she doesn't regret being a mom.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
KRMG

Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Sinema gives her nod, and influence, to Democrats' big bill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sealed the deal reviving President Joe Biden's big economic, health care and climate bill. But it was another Democratic senator, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who intently, quietly and deliberately shaped the final product. Democrats pushed ahead Friday on an estimated $730...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Xavier Becerra
KRMG

GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, advanced Friday to the general election following days of vote counts in Washington state's primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her advantage against an opponent endorsed by Trump rapidly shrink to within recount territory with thousands of votes left to count.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat

STOWE, Vt. — (AP) — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont's congressional delegation. Gray has the backing of the centrist lane...
VERMONT STATE
KRMG

Native American woman reaches Green Country on walk across U.S.

CATOOSA, Okla. — A Native American woman has reached Green Country on her walk across the U.S. to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people. Seraphine Warren started her journey in Arizona and will continue walking to Washington, D.C. Warren is walking from Catoosa to Claremore on Friday....
CATOOSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox Virus#Health And Human Services#Diseases#General Health
KRMG

Oklahoma, 25 other states file lawsuit over USDA nondiscrimination clause

26 state attorneys generals, including Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. The lawsuit is directed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who released new guidance aimed at protecting LGBTQI+ students who receive federal nutritional assistance at school earlier this year. The amended...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme...
POLITICS
KRMG

Oklahoma AG joins in nationwide crackdown of robocalls

Attorneys general from across the country want to crack down on annoying robocalls. Oklahoma AG John O’Connor said the group will investigate and take legal action against companies that allow illegal foreign robocalls into the U.S. In a news release, O’Connor said Americans get a combined 33 million robocalls...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
NAPPANEE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRMG

Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Autopsy findings released in triple homicide at Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK, Iowa — The assailant in the deadly attack on a family vacationing at an Iowa state park last month shot, stabbed and strangled the victims, according to newly released autopsy results. Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter, Lula Schmidt, 6, were...
IOWA STATE
KRMG

Ogles wins House race; Tennessee Dem gov bid still too early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles on Thursday won Tennessee’s bruising nine-candidate Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Nashville, setting up a November fight over a district the GOP redrew to improve its chances of picking up the seat from Democrats.
NASHVILLE, TN
KRMG

Minnesota police officer saves 4 young girls from burning duplex

ST. PAUL. Minn. — A Minnesota police officer’s fast actions saved the lives of four young girls when their home caught on fire. Bill Baudette, a 29-year veteran of the Saint Paul Police Department, was patrolling Thursday morning at about 11 a.m. CDT when he saw smoke rising from a nearby duplex, KARE-TV reported.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
83K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy