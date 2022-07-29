Fstoppers Interviews the Team Running One of the Most Sustainable Film Labs

Plastic is, without a doubt, one of the biggest banes of the environment. Plastic production has skyrocketed since the 1950s and it's nonbiodegradable, which means it simply doesn't decompose. The dumping of plastic has become one of the biggest environmental issues, but Nigeria is showing the world an amazing way to repurpose plastic for a better future. Nigerian companies are now using plastic bottles to build homes that can withstand powerful earthquakes and even bullets. The technology is called the "bottle trick." The first house to be built using recycled plastic bottles was in the village of Yelwa. The house has turned into a tourist attraction with even government officials and traditional leaders paying a visit to see the marvel. The ecofriendly home was built with nothing but plastic bottles, sand and mud, reported Power of positivity.

17 DAYS AGO