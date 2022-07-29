Late night switcheroo by Miami Commission means homeless shelter could be coming to Virginia Key

www.islandernews.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana Jimenez
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana Jimenez
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American AirlinesBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
South Florida Playwright Darius Daughtry's 'Seeking' Draws Cheers, Tears, and a Standing Ovation at The Broward CenterShe Got Game MediaBroward County, FL
Related
Click10.com
Recent redistricting causing some voters in Broward County to receive wrong ballots
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As vote-by-mail ballots begin to arrive in South Florida, some eagle-eyed Broward County voters have noticed something wrong. Those voters reported to the county that they received the wrong ballots in their mailbox. Debby Eisinger, the former mayor of Cooper City, is one of those...
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
islandernews.com
Miami-Dade’s Art in Public Places call to Artists: Grove Central
Well, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, through its Art in Public Places Program and Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works, request qualifications from professional artists and/or teams to commission artworks for the new Grove Central development in Miami. Situated at the northwest corner of SW 27th Avenue and...
islandernews.com
“... it's almost ludicrous…” Debate about scheduled pelotons slowdowns keeps gaining speed
Traffic changes on the Rickenbacker Causeway are stirring up discussions, such as the one during last week’s Village Council meeting. Miami-Dade County officials are trying to rein in pelotons, group riders, by allowing riders early in the morning on specified weekends to take over the right traffic lane while police monitor the left lane in an escort-type fashion.
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
WSVN-TV
Commissioning ceremony held for USS Fort Lauderdale, 1st Navy ship to be named after South Florida city
PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special commissioning ceremony was held for a U.S. Navy warship with a special name. 7News cameras on Saturday captured attendees at the event held at Port Everglades on the USS Fort Lauderdale, the first Navy warship named after a South Florida city. The namesake...
City Commission Expresses Negative Views Over Recreational Vehicle Pilot Program
The pilot program that eased restrictions on recreational parking came under criticism at the Coral Springs city commission’s workshop on July 27, saying it “created confusion.”. The criticism came in response to an update that Julie Krolak, Director of Development Services, gave to the commission almost six months...
cbs12.com
Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
Elite Daily
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
Lauren Book Faces Challenger in Re-election Bid for Florida Senate
A heated Democratic primary race for a redrawn South Florida Senate seat is pitting an incumbent legislative leader against a challenger with a decade-long career in local government. Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat, elected in 2016, is trying to hold onto her seat after the makeup of...
islandernews.com
Not happy with government leadership on causeway problems
What follows is not an endorsement of a candidate but a condemnation of current leadership. Island residents are currently under siege by bikes, changing speed limits, enhanced enforcement, and hundreds of thousands of county tax dollars spent on traffic mitigation studies. Add to which the peloton studies underway, and the...
School districts struggle to inform public on proposed tax — without spending tax dollars
South Florida school districts want voters to approve a tax for teacher pay and security, but they aren’t legally allowed to say that. So they are often walking a legal tightrope to inform the public about their initiatives while still staying on the right side of the law. The Palm Beach County School Board agreed July 20 to pay a political consulting firm nearly $400,000 to promote a tax ...
islandernews.com
More residents speak out in support of the three mayoral candidates
Three residents are running for the privilege to be mayor of the Village of Key Biscayne: Fausto Gomez, Katie Petros and Joe Rasco. What follows is our second installment of endorsements from village residents for their favorite candidate. These endorsements are presented in the order they were received. Our last...
Click10.com
DeSantis says his target on business is to protect kids; some parents say that’s not his call
MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis has defended parental rights during the pandemic saying it should be up to them whether or not their children should abide by public health measures. But when videos showed children at a drag queen show, parental rights didn’t come to mind. Attorney Nicole...
islandernews.com
Finding remnants of old Crandon Park Zoo at Zoo Miami
Most who lived on the Key in the 1960s and 70s remember hearing a very distinctive, deep rumbling sound in the late afternoons: the roar of Mushi, the male lion at Crandon Park Zoo. The old zoo has been closed for more than 40 years now, and the pathways and cages transformed into the Quiet Gardens — a beautiful place to stroll or ride a bicycle.
Miami Drag Show Brunch Calls BS on DeSantis’ ‘Political Drama’
MIAMI—Every table at one of Miami’s most popular weekend drag brunch venues was taken on Saturday morning as a mix of LGBTQ regulars and out-of-town straight women celebrating bachelorette parties filed in ahead of the main event. The crowd at R House Wynwood, a restaurant known for hosting raucous drag shows starring some of the city’s longtime transgender artists, showed up in droves just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly declared war on the restaurant, claiming it poses a “disturbing” threat to kids.
islandernews.com
Crash closes portion of the Palmetto Expressway to start Monday
This first Monday in August has started with traffic headaches for commuters who use the Palmetto / SR826 to get to the island and Downtown Miami. A crash on SR-826 North – the Palmetto Expressway _ beyond SW 8 St. has 3 right lanes blocked, according to Florida 511.
New 'Affordable' Airline Offers Flights Under $100 as Travel Prices Soar
Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed airline fares increasing by 34.1 percent over the past year.
NBC Miami
Here Are the Brightline Crossings With the Most Accidents in South Florida
South Florida’s Brightline rail line has been reported as one of the most dangerous in the country, striking cars and pedestrians dozens of times in recent years after they move on to railroad tracks, according to a federal database. The train runs on the track owned by the Florida...
Climb aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale: Navy provides a peek inside new floating fortress
The 684-foot Navy warship stands out from the other vessels that pull into Port Everglades. It displaces more than 25,000 tons of water, can reach about 20 knots and rises about 12 stories above the water line. For observers situated directly in front of it, the ship fills their entire field of view. It’s the USS Fort Lauderdale, and it’s the first Navy ship to be named after the city. Docked ...
