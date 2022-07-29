ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders place OLB Kyler Fackrell on IR

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064vSg_0gy3bah200
Former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Fackrell‘s Raiders time could be shortlived. The team placed the veteran edge rusher on injured reserve Friday, clearing a roster spot for running back addition Austin Walter.

The Raiders reached an agreement to add Fackrell in March, adding the former Packers, Giants and Chargers edge on a one-year deal worth $1.19M. The Raiders guaranteed Fackrell $633K to sign.

An injury settlement could clear a path for Fackrell to sign elsewhere, but for now, he is out of the picture for the Raiders. Las Vegas has its well-paid bookend duo — Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones — set to start but has questions beyond the top tandem. Former No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell has not worked out, to the point the fourth-year pass rusher may be on the team’s roster bubble as training camp begins.

A third-round Packers pick in 2016, Fackrell delivered an interesting 2018 season by accumulating 10.5 sacks as a part-time starter. The Giants gave him a one-year, $4.6M deal in 2020, and he worked mostly as a starter with Big Blue. Fackrell played a rotational role with the Bolts, signing for $1.5M. He registered seven sacks over the past two years.

Ferrell would make for an ideal No. 3 pass rusher, but he has not proven reliable as a pro. The Raiders were busy adding defensive tackles this offseason, but Fackrell represented their lone notable depth addition outside.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs frustrated with LT Orlando Brown Jr.

“There was frustration and there was disappointment,” Jeffri Chadiha of the NFL Network recently said (via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star). “They really like Orlando Brown Jr., they love having him be a part of this team, but the money he was asking for was too high for them. They feel like they don’t want to not have stability at left tackle here, but they also don’t want to pay top-of-the-market money for a player that they don’t think is the best player at his position in the NFL.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyler Fackrell
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp

The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chargers#Olb#Packers#American Football#Ir#Giants#Bolts
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams

Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals place five players on PUP, La'el Collins on NFI

Following the trend we’ve been seeing the past couple of days, Cincinnati has joined the list of teams making the necessary roster moves for injured players. The team announced on Twitter that they are placing linebacker Joe Bachie, guard Alex Cappa, defensive end Khalid Kareem, running back Samaje Perine, and safety Brandon Wilson on the active/physically unable to perform list and offensive tackle La’el Collins on the active/non-football injury list.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Carlos Dunlap, Raiders

It was a forgettable second season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, as a high ankle sprain in the season opener shelved him for weeks and seemed to limit him upon his return. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, but expectations are still high for the former first-round pick now that QB Russell Wilson is in town.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals to have battle for punter and long snapper in camp

The Bengals’ special teams room has looked mostly the same for 14 years. Bengals coach Darrin Simmons has held the role of special teams coordinator since 2003, adding “assistant head coach” to his title for his 19th and 20th seasons in Cincinnati. It appears, though, that changes could be in the making as Simmons adjudicates position battles including the team’s longest-tenured players, according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Both punter Kevin Huber and long snapper Clark Harris will face position battles in camp for the first times in their long careers.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Lions rookie Jameson Williams among two players on NFI list, three others on PUP

Included among the PUP list is edge rusher Romeo Okwara. The 27-year-old was limited to just four games played in 2021, as he suffered a torn Achilles in October. That marked a disappointing start to the three-year extension he signed the previous offseason, and left his training camp availability very much in doubt. When he returns, he will look to return to his 2020 form, in which he totalled a career-high 10 sacks.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Browns unlikely to re-sign C JC Tretter

The Browns released center J.C. Tretter in March, and he has lingered on the free agent market ever since, with no concrete reports of interest in his services. However, even if Cleveland was able to re-sign its five-year starter to a team-friendly pact, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com does not envision such a reunion.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs place four players on PUP list including CB Rashad Fenton

The lone defender on the list is cornerback Rashad Fenton. In May, it was reported that the 25-year-old wasn’t a lock to be healthy by the start of camp. He is rehabbing a shoulder injury which required offseason surgery, and kept him out of spring workouts. He is likely to be slated at No. 3 on Kansas City’s depth chart at the position, which has seen plenty of turnover this offseason. His steady growth in playing time and effectiveness could make him not only an important piece in the team’s secondary upon his return, but a priority for the Chiefs from a financial standpoint.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Aaron Donald's future with Rams hinges on Sean McVay?

That provided more clarity on Donald’s immediate playing future – something which was in question especially after the Rams won the Super Bowl, and has been speculated on in conjunction with that of head coach Sean McVay. Recent comments from the d-lineman confirm that their football fates are in fact intertwined.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy