Inside Indiana Business
$120M project picked for Jail II property
The firm leading ambitious redevelopment plans for the former Angie’s List campus just east of downtown Indianapolis—now known as Elevator Hill—is the city’s pick to take on the former Jail II and Arrestee Processing Center right next door. The Department of Metropolitan Development on Wednesday announced...
Inside Indiana Business
BraunAbility celebrates 50 years, Inclusive Design Challenge win
A global mobility vehicle company with roots in the Pulaski County town of Winamac is marking two big milestones. Carmel-based BraunAbility is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary by building 50 ADA-accessible wheelchair ramps for individuals who otherwise do not have a safe way to get out of their homes. Additionally, the company took home the $1 million prize in last week’s Inclusive Design Challenge from the U.S. Department of Transportation for a project conducted in partnership with Purdue University.
Inside Indiana Business
Crawford, Murphy & Tilly makes promotion
Indianapolis-based Crawford, Murphy & Tilly has promoted Cassie Reiter to the firm’s quality of place practice lead. She previously was a senior transportation engineer. Reiter is a member of the Urban Land Institute.
Inside Indiana Business
Kite expects to secure financing for Pan Am Plaza project by end of year
Indianapolis-based developer Kite Realty Group Trust said this week it expects to shore up financing for its proposed $550 million hotel and convention center expansion project on Pan Am Plaza by the end of this year. The company, which largely specializes in shopping centers, said through a spokesman it remains...
Current Publishing
Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears
Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
Inside Indiana Business
Professor: Cost exacerbating airline staffing shortage
A professor of practice in the School of Aviation and Transportation Technology at Purdue University says the biggest obstacle to addressing the airline staffing shortage in the U.S. is cost. Mike Suckow says the expense of getting someone prepared for a career in the industry makes it challenging for airlines to keep up with retirements, which have been accelerated by the pandemic. “We had a lot of senior people leave the industry early beyond the forecasted attrition numbers, and that has led to a shortage of qualified people within the ecosystem,” said Suckow.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington to work with residents on eradication of prohibited invasive bamboo
BLOOMINGTON – Over the years, many community members have planted and maintained stands of yellow groove bamboo, and are unaware that it is no longer acceptable to have it growing on their property. Yellow groove bamboo is a type of “running” bamboo that spreads rapidly via underground stems called...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
buildingindiana.com
LED Lighting Company Announces New Manufacturing Plant
IKIO LED Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, has announced it plans to establish a manufacturing and warehousing facility in the Batesville Industrial Park. Headed by Founder and CEO, Mr. Ekamdeep Singh, IKIO LED Lighting is a leading US-based manufacturer of LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, horticulture, multi-family residential/hospitality, hazardous location and solar outdoor lighting applications. Currently, the company has six state-of-the-art manufacturing plants and a combined manufacturing capacity of 10 million fixtures annually.
Inside Indiana Business
Study: Indiana hotels back to pre-pandemic revenue levels
A new study from the American Hotel & Lodging Association says hotel room revenue and state and local tax revenues are projected to exceed 2019 levels by the end of the year. For the first half of the year, Indiana had already returned to pre-pandemic levels, with tax revenue growing by nearly 12% and hotel room revenue increasing by 15%. Patrick Tamm, CEO of the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, says the numbers are ahead of schedule as many forecasts called for revenues to not get back to normal until 2024.
Inside Indiana Business
Fathers and Families Center names president
Indianapolis-based Fathers and Families Center has named Larry Smith president/chief executive officer. He most recently was director of development for Central Indiana Community Foundation/Hamilton County Community Foundation. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree from Williams College and a master’s degree from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
WISH-TV
Clear Path 465 project begins this weekend on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A project by the Indiana Department of Transportation to improve I-465 on the city’s northeast side will start this weekend. Clear Path 465 will rebuild and add lanes to I-465 between I-69/Binford Boulevard and the White River. The work will be completed in phases and...
Inside Indiana Business
CLD receives funds for HQ expansion
Indianapolis’ Center for Leadership Development is a recipient of a $300,000 grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust. The funds will be used to support the construction of a 20,000-square-foot addition to CLD’s headquarters. CLD, a nonprofit that works with minority youth in central Indiana to encourage...
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
Current Publishing
Noblesville company strikes deal with Sam’s Club
When Jennifer Wiese started baking healthy snacks in her kitchen in 2008, she had no idea that the endeavor would eventually lead to a deal with Sam’s Club and Walmart. Her company, Bee Free, recently received a “golden ticket” at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. The...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News – A longtime Monroe County judge is dead
A longtime Monroe County judge is dead following a four-car accident in Marion County. Marc Kellams served in Monroe Circuit Court for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2018. He also taught at the Maurer School of Law. Kellams was a 1978 graduate of the law school. His undergraduate degree,...
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington Utilities issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Tuesday, August 2, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at the intersection of W Dodds St & S Morton St. Water service was shut off for 16 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 3.
Inside Indiana Business
Bethany Legacy Foundation names CEO
The newly-formed, Madison-based Bethany Legacy Foundation has named Dora Anim president & chief executive officer. She most recently was chief operating officer of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation. Anim holds a bachelor’s degree from Central State University and a master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati.
