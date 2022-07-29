A professor of practice in the School of Aviation and Transportation Technology at Purdue University says the biggest obstacle to addressing the airline staffing shortage in the U.S. is cost. Mike Suckow says the expense of getting someone prepared for a career in the industry makes it challenging for airlines to keep up with retirements, which have been accelerated by the pandemic. “We had a lot of senior people leave the industry early beyond the forecasted attrition numbers, and that has led to a shortage of qualified people within the ecosystem,” said Suckow.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO