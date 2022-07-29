ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Muscatine elementary school vandalized, police say

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing an elementary school. Around 3:10 a.m. Friday, Muscatine police and fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Ave., for a fire alarm, according to a media release.
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
Iowa City Police make arrest after robbery, standoff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, August 3rd, at approximately 6:04 pm, Iowa City made a traffic stop in the area of Highway 6 East and South Riverside Drive. The driver, 41-year-old Rick L. Wappler, indicated he was armed with a knife. Wappler reportedly fled the scene in the vehicle...
Waterloo man arrested in connection to Club Legacy shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a Waterloo man on Thursday in connection to a shooting at Club Legacy on May 30. Police said 23-year-old Jaylon Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm. Police said they responded to...
Home hit by gunfire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police found a residence in the area was hit,...
Two arrested in Palo death

The national non-profit animal welfare organization, 'Bailing out Benji,' compiled all the violations cited by USDA inspectors. AARP partnered with the city's Parks and Recreation department to bring in the exercise equipment. Cyber security expert breaks down districts' next steps after ransomware attack. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two Cedar Rapids-area...
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
Cedar Rapids library to reopen by September after fire forces closure

A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Senate to vote on bill addressing climate change, taxes, health care, inflation. Updated: 58 minutes ago. A bill which addresses climate change, taxes, health care and inflation will have its first...
First Alert Forecast: Friday, August 5th, 2022

Iowa Irish Fest kicks off Friday in Waterloo. Iowa City firefighter files lawsuit alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. An Iowa City firefighter is suing the city for discrimination and harassment. Sadie McDowell has been on unpaid leave since last year. Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza. Updated:...
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaked screenshots show the Linn-Mar School District is dealing with a ransomware attack much more severe than the “technical difficulties” the district has described to staff and parents. A staff member shared with TV9 screenshots from district computers showing a warning message stating “all...
Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line. Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months. In a written statement,...
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
CDC to ease COVID-19 isolation guildelines

Iowa City City Council votes to table decision to remove chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Iowa City City Council voted on Thursday to table a decision about whether to remove the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. UnityPoint Des Moines closes 50 beds amid declining COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Johnson County first responders to use ‘Project Lifesaver’ program to help reunite families with lost loved ones

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency Management Agency in Johnson County has a new tool that aims to find missing people who are especially vulnerable. Project Lifesaver is a service that locates those with Alzheimer’s, autism, dementia, and other cognitive conditions. A silent radio frequency is sent out through a wrist or ankle band and connects to a tracking device similar to GPS. It allows first responders to know how close or far away an individual wearing the transmitter is based on how loud or soft the tracking device is beeping.
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library

University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Number of abortions in Iowa fall over last year. Updated: 5 hours ago. After two years of increases in...
Marion getting ready to open new public library

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion is getting ready to open its new library, as part of a major redevelopment of its uptown area. It’s opening along 6th Avenue at 11th Street, right next door to the old public library. The city built this space, with the purpose of making it what they call “the community’s living room.”
MARION, IA

