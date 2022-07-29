Reports: Eric Paschall signs two-way contract with Timberwolves

nba.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
This Heat-Lakers Trade Gives LeBron James A 3-Point Specialist
If you aim to discuss the NBA critically, it’s best to avoid hyperbole. With that out of the way:. The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers may have been the most disappointing team in NBA history. They won 33 games. Meanwhile, the Lakers rostered a player that some consider to be...
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially signed Eric Paschall. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
Russell Westbrook Sent Out 4 Tweets On Friday
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook sent out four tweets on Friday. The nine-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero. The brand by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has many NBA players including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook (to name a few).
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Steph and Klay are enjoying their victory tour
DeMar DeRozan's Shocking Rejection to Joining Warriors Revealed
Draymond Green asked DeMar DeRozan the join the Warriors in 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Calls Out James Harden For Taking A Pay Cut: "Don't Take No Pay Cut To Win. That Ain't Your Job. That Is Not Your Job To Take A Pay Cut To Win."
James Harden's career post his stint with the Houston Rockets has gone far from ideal. During his time with the Rockets, Harden might not have won an NBA Championship, but he was a force to be reckoned with in the league. Since leaving the Rockets, Harden is yet to win...
NBC Sports
Bill Russell, Boston Celtics legend and Olympic champion, dies at 88
Bill Russell, the NBA great who after winning Olympic gold anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
NBC Sports
The time Luke Walton came to practice hung over and Kobe went at him
Luke Walton, a 10-year NBA veteran (most of that with the Lakers, where he won a couple of rings), was known to enjoy a night out in the bars and clubs of L.A.’s South Bay. Not necessarily more than other players of his era — Walton was not a partier in the extreme — but he enjoyed the NBA lifestyle.
Yardbarker
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Playing with LeBron James in Drew League
Lakers forward LeBron James appeared in the Drew League for the first time in 11 seasons with his teammate DeMar DeRozan being able to take in the moment.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee Being Upset About His Face On NBA 2K23: "They Made JaVale Look Like Goofy"
It's that time of the year when fans get insights into the upcoming NBA 2K games and this year's edition promises to be the best ever. As more and more information starts getting out, fans and players alike, in general, are hyped for the game, but not everyone is too happy with what they have seen.
NBC Sports
Report: LeBron James “extremely happy in Los Angeles” not looking to leave
From the day he signed there, LeBron James has been clear he didn’t plan to leave the Lakers, except maybe to play a season with his son, Bronny. This was where he intended not only to finish his career but build his post-NBA life (his production company is based in Los Angeles).
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Big Report About LeBron James On Friday
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is "extremely happy in Los Angeles despite the Lakers' back-to-back rocky seasons." James is a four-time NBA Champion, who has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lakers Rumors: League Experts Believe LeBron James Could Leave LA In 2024
Lakers forward LeBron James enters his 20th season with experts believing James could leave the team before his career is over.
Comments / 0