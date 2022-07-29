Suspect ID’d in Murder Case

We are from South Alabama and we’re recently in Salina Kansas for a cow show. My 2 year old found this heart while we were walking around the K-State Demonstration Garden at the show grounds. Such a sweet little act of kindness. She carried it around the rest of the trip, and it has now found a forever home in South Alabama! Thank you to the person who made this heart and left it for us to find.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO