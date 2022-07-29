Suspect ID’d in Murder Case

www.ksal.com
RCPD: Suspects held victim at gunpoint, stole 2 firearms
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and burglary in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault and burglary at a residence n the 500 block of Fifteenth Street in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 19-year-old...
Salina Police Log 8-1-22 – Three Thefts
Salina Police are investigating three separate thefts that have happened in the past week. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News. On July 23 at 6:30 a.m., a Dragon’s Ascent video game machine was broken into at the Pilot travel stop on N. Ninth Street. A suspect placed a sticker on store cameras, removed the top panel from the game and stole $4,600.
Riley County Arrest Report July 29
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MATTHEW SLOAN SPOONER, 37, Manhattan, Probation Violation; Bond $750. JOSEPH CLAYTON HAWTHORNE, 19, Fort Riley, Battery on LEO; Physical contact with county or...
Salina police identify body found in backyard
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department has identified the body that was found in the backyard of a house on July 8. Police say the body of 29-year-old Adam Guzman of Salina was found in the 900 block of W. South St. in Salina. An autopsy was performed, and no signs of trauma […]
Saline County Booking Activity, July 28
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boden, Alan Joseph; 60; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Gregg,...
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
$4.4 Million of Meth Seized
A recent multi-agency operation that included the Salina Police Department ended with $4.4 million worth of methamphetamine taken off the streets. According to the Junction City Police Department, the agencies participated in a 3-day special operation that targeted major criminals. This operation occurred in Wabaunsee County, and over the 3-day span, multiple arrests were made. In addition to the arrests, there were several cases where large amounts of narcotics were seized. As a result of this operation over 120 pounds of Methamphetamine (street value of over $4,400,000), were seized and removed from circulation.
Geary County Booking Photos July 29
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
Kay Coleen Hanchett
Kay Coleen Hanchet, 64, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born June 11, 1958. She was the 3rd daughter born to Earl and Coleen Hanchett. She is survived by two older sisters, Linda (Hanchett) Schrag and Tara (Hanchett) Cupps, brother-in-laws, Jerry Schrag and Terry Cupps, niece Jody Schrag McCoy and nephew Troy Schrag; great nieces, Gracie, Jada, Trey Childs, and Sidney Schrag; Susan Wensink/family, and Sarah Macalus/family.
Salina, KS USA
We are from South Alabama and we’re recently in Salina Kansas for a cow show. My 2 year old found this heart while we were walking around the K-State Demonstration Garden at the show grounds. Such a sweet little act of kindness. She carried it around the rest of the trip, and it has now found a forever home in South Alabama! Thank you to the person who made this heart and left it for us to find.
Salina Animal Services offering special pricing for Clear the Shelters
Salina Animal Services is participating in Clear the Shelters. The Salina Animal Shelter is located at 329 N. Second Street. Clear the Shelter 2022 Starts 8-1-2022 Thru 8/31/2022. Adult dogs $45.00. Puppies $75.00. Adult cats $5.00. Kittens $10.00. Please consider adopting an animal in need of love and a forever...
Kay Marlene Hembrough
Kay M. Hembrough, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home in rural Hutchinson, Kansas. Kay’s lifelong love for animals began as a young girl. She participated in 4-H, competed in Lil’ Britches Rodeo and High School Rodeo. Later, as a young woman, she also worked polo horses at the Wichita Polo Club. She grew up near Wichita and graduated from Derby High School in 1967. After graduating, Kay started her accounting career as a bookkeeper at an area car dealership. In addition to accounting, she drove a school bus for Wichita Public Schools and later, Hesston Public Schools.
Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection
KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
Cool Cars Cruise Through Salina
They’re here. Some of the most iconic cars in history have arrived in Salina for the 2022 KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show. Hundreds of the classic cars got the fun started with a cruise through downtown Thursday night. On a beautiful summer evening crowds lined the streets to watch the cars as they roared though town on a “Sunset Cruise”.
State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires
LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
🎥Watch video of the KKOA Sundown Cruise in Salina Thursday night
We had some issues with our live stream of the Kustom Kemps of America Sundown Cruise on Santa Fe Avenue Thursday night, but we were able to record the event.
New KWU Foundation Board Members
The Kansas Wesleyan University Foundation has announced a pair of new board members, as Jandrea Blumanhourst ’89 and Jenell Hulse join the group of esteemed leaders. The appointments took effect July 1. Hulse, the construction division manager and a commercial loan officer at Bank VI, hails from nearby Lindsborg....
Cindy Williams Loves Leadsled
Over 2,500 chrome covered chariots are in Salina for the 42nd Annual KKOA Leadsled Spectacular in Oakdale Park this weekend. The Sundown Cruise on Thursday night down Santa Fe Ave. set the stage for another memorable year. KKOA President Jerry Titus joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to...
For The Good Times
This week, Abilene, Kansas is rodeo central. That’s because over 325 cowboys and cowgirls will descend on the town, for the annual Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo. One cowgirl won’t have far to travel. Sarah Irvine, from Chapman, will compete in the barrel racing during the Saturday, August 6...
