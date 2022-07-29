ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Suspect ID’d in Murder Case

 4 days ago
JC Post

RCPD: Suspects held victim at gunpoint, stole 2 firearms

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and burglary in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault and burglary at a residence n the 500 block of Fifteenth Street in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 19-year-old...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Salina Police Log 8-1-22 – Three Thefts

Salina Police are investigating three separate thefts that have happened in the past week. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News. On July 23 at 6:30 a.m., a Dragon’s Ascent video game machine was broken into at the Pilot travel stop on N. Ninth Street. A suspect placed a sticker on store cameras, removed the top panel from the game and stole $4,600.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 29

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MATTHEW SLOAN SPOONER, 37, Manhattan, Probation Violation; Bond $750. JOSEPH CLAYTON HAWTHORNE, 19, Fort Riley, Battery on LEO; Physical contact with county or...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Salina police identify body found in backyard

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department has identified the body that was found in the backyard of a house on July 8. Police say the body of 29-year-old Adam Guzman of Salina was found in the 900 block of W. South St. in Salina. An autopsy was performed, and no signs of trauma […]
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 28

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boden, Alan Joseph; 60; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Gregg,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

$4.4 Million of Meth Seized

A recent multi-agency operation that included the Salina Police Department ended with $4.4 million worth of methamphetamine taken off the streets. According to the Junction City Police Department, the agencies participated in a 3-day special operation that targeted major criminals. This operation occurred in Wabaunsee County, and over the 3-day span, multiple arrests were made. In addition to the arrests, there were several cases where large amounts of narcotics were seized. As a result of this operation over 120 pounds of Methamphetamine (street value of over $4,400,000), were seized and removed from circulation.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos July 29

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Kay Coleen Hanchett

Kay Coleen Hanchet, 64, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born June 11, 1958. She was the 3rd daughter born to Earl and Coleen Hanchett. She is survived by two older sisters, Linda (Hanchett) Schrag and Tara (Hanchett) Cupps, brother-in-laws, Jerry Schrag and Terry Cupps, niece Jody Schrag McCoy and nephew Troy Schrag; great nieces, Gracie, Jada, Trey Childs, and Sidney Schrag; Susan Wensink/family, and Sarah Macalus/family.
SALINA, KS
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Salina, KS USA

We are from South Alabama and we’re recently in Salina Kansas for a cow show. My 2 year old found this heart while we were walking around the K-State Demonstration Garden at the show grounds. Such a sweet little act of kindness. She carried it around the rest of the trip, and it has now found a forever home in South Alabama! Thank you to the person who made this heart and left it for us to find.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Kay Marlene Hembrough

Kay M. Hembrough, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home in rural Hutchinson, Kansas. Kay’s lifelong love for animals began as a young girl. She participated in 4-H, competed in Lil’ Britches Rodeo and High School Rodeo. Later, as a young woman, she also worked polo horses at the Wichita Polo Club. She grew up near Wichita and graduated from Derby High School in 1967. After graduating, Kay started her accounting career as a bookkeeper at an area car dealership. In addition to accounting, she drove a school bus for Wichita Public Schools and later, Hesston Public Schools.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection

KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Cool Cars Cruise Through Salina

They’re here. Some of the most iconic cars in history have arrived in Salina for the 2022 KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show. Hundreds of the classic cars got the fun started with a cruise through downtown Thursday night. On a beautiful summer evening crowds lined the streets to watch the cars as they roared though town on a “Sunset Cruise”.
JC Post

State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires

LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
ksal.com

New KWU Foundation Board Members

The Kansas Wesleyan University Foundation has announced a pair of new board members, as Jandrea Blumanhourst ’89 and Jenell Hulse join the group of esteemed leaders. The appointments took effect July 1. Hulse, the construction division manager and a commercial loan officer at Bank VI, hails from nearby Lindsborg....
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Cindy Williams Loves Leadsled

Over 2,500 chrome covered chariots are in Salina for the 42nd Annual KKOA Leadsled Spectacular in Oakdale Park this weekend. The Sundown Cruise on Thursday night down Santa Fe Ave. set the stage for another memorable year. KKOA President Jerry Titus joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

For The Good Times

This week, Abilene, Kansas is rodeo central. That’s because over 325 cowboys and cowgirls will descend on the town, for the annual Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo. One cowgirl won’t have far to travel. Sarah Irvine, from Chapman, will compete in the barrel racing during the Saturday, August 6...
ABILENE, KS

