Read on www.wctv.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
Magbanua transported to state prison, begins serving life sentence in Dan Markel’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Corrections records show that Katherine Magbanua has now been booked into state prison to begin serving a life sentence in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel. Magbanua was picked up from the Leon County Jail at 3:03 a.m. Thursday, Leon County court...
WCTV
Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has just indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of TPD Officer Christopher Fariello. Fariello was killed in the line of duty on June 8th during a police pursuit. The grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Cleveland Thursday afternoon, State Attorney...
WCTV
Leon Co. sheriff’s office doubles down against weapons in school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just five days until Leon County students return to school and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says guns or other weapons will not be tolerated on campus. The sheriff’s office says during the first semester of school last year, they removed 15 weapons from eight...
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Local legal experts weigh in on Brittney Griner sentencing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The pressure to bring U.S. Basketball star Brittney Griner home from Russia is growing, after she was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday on drug smuggling charges. The countries are now discussing a potential prisoner exchange. It all started back in February, when Griner was...
WCTV
LATEST: Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea is homebound just over a month after a shark attach near Keaton Beach and she took her first steps outside the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday. The Perry native was discharged this morning from the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center, as she continues her extensive road...
WCTV
UPDATE: New details surface about deadly crash on Hwy. 27 in Decatur Co.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are being revealed about the cause of the deadly crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Georgia State Patrol said a box truck pulled out in front of a gas tanker causing the crash and explosion. The fatal accident involved a young Tallahassee father, who was driving the tanker.
WCTV
Rob’s Friday Noon Forecast: Aug. 5, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Tallahassee animal shelters struggle with overcrowding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Animal Services Center is seeing an increase in pets being brought in and surrendered. It’s a trend being reported around the country and the exact opposite of what shelters are hoping to accomplish. Our WCTV reporter Staci Inez spoke with the center about...
WCTV
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
WCTV
Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 6
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be back in the forecast for the weekend as an east-southeasterly flow regime, plenty of moisture and a mid-level disturbance will aid in those chances. The odds of storms will be the best in the afternoon and early evening as the sea breeze boundaries fire up. Highs will range from near 90 along the coast to the middle 90s inland. Rain chances will be at 50% Saturday and 60% Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Tallahassee native helps produce multiple songs on Beyoncé's newest album
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the spring we told you about Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, a producer and song writer from Tallahassee that won a Grammy for her work with Jazmine Sullivan. But her newest achievement is her work on eight of the sixteen songs on Beyoncé's newest...
WCTV
TLH mayor files complaint against opponent for engaging with ‘dark money’ political groups
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The mayor of Tallahassee filed a formal election complaint against his opponent on the Leon County Commission. Mayor John Dailey said County Commissioner used “shady and improper” tactics in coordination with “dark money” political groups. At a press conference in front of...
WCTV
Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville. The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.
WCTV
TMH teams up with Rickards High School to offer new healthcare training
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Rickards High School are teaming up to offer students in the Millicent Holifield Health Sciences Academy new educational opportunities this school year. The TMH Foundation Development Officer Becky Harnden said TMH has a nurse and clinical staff shortage, and hopefully this new program...
WCTV
Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 3
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers and thunderstorms were in the Big Bend and locations east of I-75 as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. As daytime heating dissipates, rain chances will decrease during the evening. Lows overnight will be back into the 70s. Rain chances will be in the scattered...
WCTV
New Faces, Different Places: Tyrone McGriff hopes to “Restore the Roar” to Leon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s day two of fall camp at Leon High School. The sun beaming off the turf of Bobby Benson Field is about the only thing more intense than Tyrone McGriff. His tone isn’t angry, but it is urgent trying to teach the Lions a new way of doing things.
WCTV
NOAA: Above-normal hurricane season still anticipated
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rest of the Atlantic hurricane season will likely still be above-average, lead hurricane season outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans announced Thursday morning. In an updated forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a conference call that the Atlantic basin will have 14-20 named storms...
Comments / 0