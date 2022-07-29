TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be back in the forecast for the weekend as an east-southeasterly flow regime, plenty of moisture and a mid-level disturbance will aid in those chances. The odds of storms will be the best in the afternoon and early evening as the sea breeze boundaries fire up. Highs will range from near 90 along the coast to the middle 90s inland. Rain chances will be at 50% Saturday and 60% Sunday.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO