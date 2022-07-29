ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has just indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of TPD Officer Christopher Fariello. Fariello was killed in the line of duty on June 8th during a police pursuit. The grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Cleveland Thursday afternoon, State Attorney...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. sheriff’s office doubles down against weapons in school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just five days until Leon County students return to school and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says guns or other weapons will not be tolerated on campus. The sheriff’s office says during the first semester of school last year, they removed 15 weapons from eight...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sneads, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCTV

Local legal experts weigh in on Brittney Griner sentencing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The pressure to bring U.S. Basketball star Brittney Griner home from Russia is growing, after she was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday on drug smuggling charges. The countries are now discussing a potential prisoner exchange. It all started back in February, when Griner was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LATEST: Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea is homebound just over a month after a shark attach near Keaton Beach and she took her first steps outside the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday. The Perry native was discharged this morning from the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center, as she continues her extensive road...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Lottery Officials#Lcs
WCTV

Tallahassee animal shelters struggle with overcrowding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Animal Services Center is seeing an increase in pets being brought in and surrendered. It’s a trend being reported around the country and the exact opposite of what shelters are hoping to accomplish. Our WCTV reporter Staci Inez spoke with the center about...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be back in the forecast for the weekend as an east-southeasterly flow regime, plenty of moisture and a mid-level disturbance will aid in those chances. The odds of storms will be the best in the afternoon and early evening as the sea breeze boundaries fire up. Highs will range from near 90 along the coast to the middle 90s inland. Rain chances will be at 50% Saturday and 60% Sunday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
WCTV

Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville. The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

TMH teams up with Rickards High School to offer new healthcare training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Rickards High School are teaming up to offer students in the Millicent Holifield Health Sciences Academy new educational opportunities this school year. The TMH Foundation Development Officer Becky Harnden said TMH has a nurse and clinical staff shortage, and hopefully this new program...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers and thunderstorms were in the Big Bend and locations east of I-75 as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. As daytime heating dissipates, rain chances will decrease during the evening. Lows overnight will be back into the 70s. Rain chances will be in the scattered...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

NOAA: Above-normal hurricane season still anticipated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rest of the Atlantic hurricane season will likely still be above-average, lead hurricane season outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans announced Thursday morning. In an updated forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a conference call that the Atlantic basin will have 14-20 named storms...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy